Union aldermen are going to wait before making changes to rules covering bicyclists in parks.
The Park Advisory Board previously recommended the city change its ordinance to say people cannot ride bikes and other nonmotorized vehicles “into or on any pavilions, benches or any other structures within the parks.”
The city ordinance currently says “property” instead of “structures.” Some have taken that to mean bikes aren’t allowed at all in parks.
But at the October meeting of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, City Attorney Matt Schroeder said changing the wording to say “structure” could further confuse the issue, “because I’m not sure if a path is a structure,” he said.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said by changing the language, the park board intended to protect things like benches and memorials from people riding bikes on them without restricting bike traffic on paths.
Aldermen ultimately decided to let Schroeder come up with an appropriate ordinance.
Pohlmann pointed out recommendations from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials that call for paths to be 10 to 14 feet wide to accommodate bikers and walkers. The 0.9-mile loop trail that circles Veterans Memorial Park is only 8 feet wide.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said the Veterans Park path is the only one the city has designated for bicycle use. He said the paved trails in City Park are only 5 or 6 feet wide.
Other questions were raised about whether kids should be allowed to ride bikes through the Splash-N-Swimplex parking lot.
Pohlmann said he received three emails on the subject on the side of walkers, saying bicyclists make walking on paths dangerous.
Alderman Karen Erwin said she has been to several events at Veterans Park where kids rode bikes around pavilions. “We need something because you try to talk to them nicely, and they pop off with something,” she said. “And they continue to do it.”
Pohlmann also is working on signs for the parks that show the need for bicyclists and pedestrians to share the paths.