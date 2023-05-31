Union and First Baptist Church have signed off on a new five-year agreement to keep the city’s commuter parking lot at the church, located at 801 Highway 50.
The agreement includes a requirement by the city to repave the driveway leading toward East Main Street from the church parking lot. But that would not take place until 2024 or 2025.
“That is the intent at this point,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said before the Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the agreement at their May 8 meeting.
At the May 1 meeting of the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, Schmieder said he decided to push the driveway project back to the 2024-25 budget cycle after talking to Nathan Hall, street department supervisor, who said the city did not have the $20,000 cost of the project available in the upcoming 2023-24 budget.
“So really the question before you tonight is, is the use of the commuter parking lot for the next five years, open to the public on behalf of the city and area residents, worth $20,000 in repair work to do that?” Schmieder asked aldermen.
The committee recommended the agreement to the full Board of Aldermen, but not before asking some questions.
Alderman Russell Rost asked about a requirement for the city to remove trash and debris.
“I know in the past, the limits of that has been contentious because I think the church wanted us to go down into the woods and clean the woods,” Rost said. “Is that still an issue?”
Schmieder said he works with people who do community service to pay off court costs, and sends more to clean the commuter lot than any other site.
“I did have an individual who pulled eight bags of trash out of that wood-lined area,” he said. “Generally speaking, we tell our volunteers not to enter the wooded area, just because it can be steep, treacherous or whatnot.”
City staff only cleans trash barrels within the commuter lot, Schmieder said. “As far as a daily cleanup or anything like that, the city is not interested in maintaining that trash pickup area,” he said. “We will service our containers in the barrels that are there, but I think the volunteering is the way to go.”
The agreement with First Baptist Church runs through June 30, 2028. Should the church terminate the agreement, it will be required to reimburse the city for part of the costs of the driveway repairs, starting with the full $20,000 if terminated before the end of 2023, than decreasing by $4,000 annually until the church would owe nothing if it ended the agreement after July 1, 2027.
Union will also be required to plow snow from its portion of the lot.
The city’s lease agreement on the parking lot, first signed in 2012 and extended in 2017, was set to expire last year. The church initially requested Union repave its entire parking lot but later changed the request to having the city add asphalt to where the edge of the driveway exiting the lot has cracked.