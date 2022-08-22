The developer behind The Terrace — the largest housing development to come to Washington since 2018 — received the green light from the Washington City Council last Monday to proceed with its plans for a 310-unit apartment complex. The development, which is being constructed on the southside of Highway 100, will feature 15 multi-story apartment buildings and will help the city diversify its housing needs.
“Adding 310 units is not a drop in the bucket. The Terrace in Washington represents a big step in the right direction, because we have seen waitlists at pretty much every apartment complex in Washington,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington Community and Economic Development director.
The Terrace will be owned by Ron Alul, who has constructed similar housing projects in other cities in and around St. Louis, including one in Eureka. Construction is being coordinated by Brahms Construction, St. Louis, while KJU Construction, Washington, is the subcontractor, according to city officials.
In addition to the apartment buildings, the development also will include a clubhouse, a swimming pool, walking trails and other features.
“We’ve not had a complex of this size with these kinds of amenities before,” said Maniaci, who said the complex will likely appeal to young adults who are recent college graduates or working professionals beginning their career.
“One of the things we hear from employers is that when they hire new employees, especially recent college graduates, that they can’t find any housing,” Maniaci said. “So this will fill this gap in our market.”
Maniaci said the project, which is expected to be constructed in two phases of 155 apartments per phase, will also likely appeal to East Central College students who want to live in Washington and commute to the college campus in Union.
According to city officials, building permits were going to be issued Tuesday morning and construction crews were going to begin pouring concrete for the buildings’ foundations once weather allowed.
When construction is completed, the Terrace in Washington will be the largest housing development to come to Washington since 2018 when the 1Hundred West Apartment complex was constructed on the city’s westside. ELS Properties of Union constructed the 1Hundred West Apartments.
Maniaci, a Washington native, said an apartment project the size and scope of the Terrace in Washington has been a “long time coming.”
“I always hoped something like this would come here,” Maniaci said. “Washington is a unique community, where we have that smaller-town feel but have the amenities, recreational and entertainment options that you’d find in a larger city. This project will be a great opportunity for more people to come to Washington to build their careers and their lives.”
Maniaci said more large-scale residential development may be on Washington’s horizon, depending on the success of the Terrace in Washington and how quickly people move into the complex.
“I think other developers are already looking at Washington,” Maniaci said. “Finding the right spot for an apartment complex of this size is important, but I think, depending on the success of this, that we will see other developers take a long, hard look at Washington.”
When it is fully constructed and occupied, Maniaci said the addition of new residents at The Terrace in Washington would likely send ripple effects through the local economy.
“At the end of the day, this brings more people into Washington who are going to spend money here as they live in our community,” Maniaci said. “This is going to bring more opportunity for commercial growth and for existing retailers.”
At last Monday night’s Washington Council meeting, Maniaci also informed the council that it would be presented with an updated plat map for the Highland Meadows commercial development at next month’s council meeting. Maniaci said while he didn’t know if any national retail or restaurant chains had signed agreements to come to the Highland Meadows, there had been some interest by those types of chain stores.
“I would imagine that those outlots will go pretty fast, because there are not too many one-acre highway frontage properties left,” Maniaci said.
In other business, the Washington City Council also approved the annexation of a 14-acre property where developer Vic Hoerstkamp wants to build 35-40 single-family homes as part of his Meadows at Koch Farms residential development.
The council also agreed to sell seven-tenths of an acre of city-owned property for $80,000 to ELS Properties, which is owned by Ed Schmelz.
Schmelz told The Missourian he plans to build a two-story building with commercial units on the main floor and four one-bedroom apartments on the second floor.
Schmelz said he doesn’t have any signed tenants for the commercial units, which will be around 1,500 square feet each. The residential units will be about 750 square feet and will have parking in the back of the building along Eighth Street.
Construction on this building is expected to get underway in 2023.