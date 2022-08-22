Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The developer behind The Terrace — the largest housing development to come to Washington since 2018 — received the green light from the Washington City Council last Monday to proceed with its plans for a 310-unit apartment complex. The development, which is being constructed on the southside of Highway 100, will feature 15 multi-story apartment buildings and will help the city diversify its housing needs. 

“Adding 310 units is not a drop in the bucket. The Terrace in Washington represents a big step in the right direction, because we have seen waitlists at pretty much every apartment complex in Washington,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington Community and Economic Development director. 