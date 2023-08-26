Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo.

The Washington City Council approved a preliminary draft this week of its 2023 Community Economic Development Strategy.

The plan will be finalized later this year, but a resolution adopting the initial draft was needed to get grant funding approved for infrastructure upgrades at the city’s Oldenburg Industrial Park, Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said at Monday’s council meeting.

