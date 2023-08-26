The Washington City Council approved a preliminary draft this week of its 2023 Community Economic Development Strategy.
The plan will be finalized later this year, but a resolution adopting the initial draft was needed to get grant funding approved for infrastructure upgrades at the city’s Oldenburg Industrial Park, Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said at Monday’s council meeting.
“The city was already in the process with our comprehensive plan of also having a new economic development strategy drafted,” he said. “We’ve always had those documents, but last year we decided to kind of combine them or have them be sister documents where they can call out and reflect on different objectives and goals between the two, and we’re still in the process of that.”
The city contracted with the company H3 Studio to develop the strategy, and much of the work on the project was done by graduate students at the St. Louis University Community Planning Lab.
“And so this first version is actually pretty solid, I just know we want to send it to our committees before we actually say this is a done deal,” Maniaci said.
The resolution adopting the draft document was required by the federal Economic Development Administration as part of the application process for a 50 percent matching grant for about $3 million in road, water and sewer infrastructure improvements within Oldenburg Industrial Park. The 115-acre industrial park is located south of Melton Machine & Control Co.
The EDA “requires every community that they give funding to to have a CEDS, a Community Economic Development Strategy, that is not more than five years old and has to be done by a consulting firm outside of city staff, so basically it can’t be done by the city itself,” Maniaci said.
“So they were aware that we were doing this process, and from our contact at the EDA, they recommended, for the deadline of the grant, to go ahead and have a resolution adopting this draft that meets the qualifications that EDA requires,” he added.
When the city completes its review of the comprehensive plan later this year, it can also make adjustments as necessary to the CEDS, Maniaci said.
He noted that the draft CEDS includes data about Washington’s reliance on surrounding communities and counties to supply its workforce.
“That’s what qualifies us for this grant. Franklin County itself is about one or two points above the economic distress threshold for EDA, but Warren County, Gasconade County, Jefferson County and Crawford County all do meet that threshold,” Maniaci said, adding that people commute to work in Washington from all of those areas.
“In 2020, well over half (55.2 percent) of the people employed in the city of Washington were residents of Franklin County. But only 17.2 percent were residents of Washington itself; the rest lived in other Franklin County locations,” according to the draft CEDS. “Among the counties adjacent to Franklin, Warren County was home to 4.9 percent of people employed in Washington, 4.1 percent lived in Jefferson County, 3.1 percent in Gasconade County and 1.3 percent in Crawford County.”
Following Maniaci’s discussion of the CEDS, Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke thanked him for his work on ensuring a draft was available for approval in time to complete the grant application.
“I will admit I did not read it word for word, but I’ll take your word that it’s right,” Patke said.
Ward 1 Councilman Al Behr also commented on the draft, saying the council previously reviewed much of the information contained in the document during a previous discussion of the comprehensive plan.
Following a motion by Patke and a second by Behr, a resolution adopting the draft document was unanimously approved by those council members in attendance Monday. Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier and Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels were not at the meeting.
