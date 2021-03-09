The pandemic has been dubbed a national economic catastrophe.
In Missouri, small business revenue has dropped drastically. It was down about 30 percent as of Feb. 10 — the most recent data available on the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan — compared to January 2020.
Yet in Washington, Union and Pacific, sales tax revenues are bucking the national and state trends.
Washington’s general sales tax revenue increased by 4.6 percent, when comparing October 2020 through February 2021 data to the same five-month window one year before.
That is the newest information available, shared in a report by Mary J. Sprung, the city’s finance director, city collector and city treasurer, on March 2.
For the calendar year, 2020 city sales tax revenue was up 4.8 percent from 2019. It rose from nearly $4.7 million to nearly $4.9 million.
“So far, so good,” Sprung said, “especially over the last year with what we faced.”
Union and Pacific
General sales tax is applied to goods and services people purchase. A year-over-year rise in sales tax revenue represents an uptick in business.
In Union, sales tax revenue increased by about $57,000, or 6 percent, throughout its most updated window of comparison: July through December 2020 vs. July through December 2019.
“December is up this year. Actually all months were up except one,” Union’s finance officer Heather Keith said. “It was only down $246 in September. And it’s funny because in August, a month before, it was up $32,000.”
Pacific saw an increase too, “believe it or not,” city administrator Steve Roth said. The city’s 1-cent sales tax revenue rose about 0.4 percent from 2019 to 2020.
“The revenues from ’19 to ’20 were very stable and also very strong,” he said.
Washington tends to see a 4 percent to 5 percent increase each year, Sprung said. “Even the worst years, we run about 1 to 2 percent,” she added.
Sector-by-Sector
Not all industries fared as well as others.
“Some restaurants were a lot lower due to COVID, but we had other businesses in town to help compensate,” Sprung said.
At the end of November, restaurants such as Marquart’s Landing and Miller’s Grill in Washington reported 20 percent to 40 percent dips in sales, according to previous Missourian reporting.
In January and February 2021, sales at Sugarfire Smokehouse and Imo’s Pizza franchises in Washington, Union and Pacific were down about 5 percent to 6 percent from the same time last year, owner Craig Mueller said.
The drop was mainly due to the February snow storms and the loss of catering to big events such as corporate parties, Mueller said, but “in general, we’re pretty close to on par from last year.”
“Between grocery store sales and home improvement, that kind of kept us afloat,” Sprung said.
2020 revenue at Williams Brothers Meat Market increased by over 50 percent from the previous year, according to previous Missourian reporting.
For other businesses in Washington, such as Olivino Tasting Bar, “it’s leveling back out to 2019 year levels,” owner Debbie Baker-Oliver said. “We’re recovering and making up for lost time. We have lots of loyal customers.”
Local Pays Off
The finance officers gave different reasons for their cities’ economic robustness.
Sprung attributed it to Washington’s diversified business sector.
Keith said it was because shoppers are staying local.
“I think people were going to Fricks to buy produce, to Walmart,” she said. “They’re not going to St. Louis.”
The same goes for Pacific, which retained its customers who could easily cross over county lines, Roth said. The industrial and commercial bases are strong too.
“We don’t have a lot of retail businesses like Washington, and that’s one of our weaknesses, but in a COVID world, that protects us from drastic downturns,” he said.