In response to changing movie watching habits caused by the pandemic, several local cinemas are allowing groups to rent out auditoriums for private film viewings at discounted prices in hopes of bringing patrons back.
Cinema 1 Plus in Washington is renting out entire rooms with prices starting at $99, according to manager Jessica Wissmann. The deal, which started in November, has brought about two to three groups to the theater every weekend.
For the $99 price tag, guests can watch any movie by requesting it at least a week in advance and bringing a DVD. They can also watch any movie released in the past month for $150, Wissmann said.
Marcus Theatres Co., which has nearby locations in Chesterfield and Mid Rivers, is offering a similar deal for all movies through the end of the month, Vice President of Sales Clint Wisialowski said. In February, it will cost $99 for select catalog titles and $149 for feature films.
Up to 20 friends are allowed inside Cinema 1’s and Marcus Theatres’ viewings, Wissmann and Wisialowski said.
At the Great 8 Cinema in Union, groups of at least 20 people can rent out auditoriums too. A party of up to 100 people is allowed in the cinema’s largest room, which would be at 40 to 50 percent capacity, owner Paul Arand said.
“I love going to the movies, I love a crowded theater, I love listening to a laugh, I love listening to them when they cry, I love listening to a crowd be scared, but that is not what people want right now when it comes to a big social group,” Wisialowski said. “So, we tried to figure out a way that we could allow small parties to enjoy the theater.”
At Great 8, groups also can rent out entire theater spaces to play video games, provided they bring their own consoles, Arand said. The same goes for Cinema 1 Plus, which has opened its rooms to a variety of other gatherings too.
“We’ve had birthday parties, the scouts used it as a meeting place, we’re open to anyone,” Wissmann said. “If businesses want to come out and have meetings here, we’re open to that too.”
The deals are in response to the industry’s drop in new films. Wisialowski said the new release slate is down 80 percent, and theaters are “beholden to the studios to release their titles.”
“When new movies weren’t releasing, we were trying to do something to stay open,” Wissmann said.
In Union, about three to four groups have opted into private movie viewings since the deal was first offered in November, Arand said. The theater began allowing gaming in August, and there have been about 30 requests since.
On a typical Saturday for the entire Marcus Theatre circuit, which consists of 60 theaters, there are usually around 500 private showings, Wisialowski said.
“It’s a good way to get out with the family because I know a lot of people are cooped up at home, and it’s an easy way to stay socially distanced,” Wissmann said.
Individual viewings are still allowed at both theaters, according to their websites. Masks and social distancing are required inside.
To schedule a viewing at the respective theaters, people can go to the Marcus Theatre website, call Great 8 Cinema at 636-583-4800 or send an email to the Cinema 1 owner, Karl Mittler, at karl@cinema1plus.com.
Concessions are still being offered.