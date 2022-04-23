A cigar lounge and bar is in the early stages of development in downtown Pacific.
Planned by couple Jennifer Blakely and Shane Mayer, who also own several Pacific businesses, including The Landing Hub hotel, Cigar Vault will have a selection of cigars available for purchase and areas to smoke.
With a planned opening date in June, Blakely said she and Mayer have been focused on renovation work to turn what used to be AX2 Sporting Arms into a cigar lounge at 115 W St. Louis Street. She said because work is still ongoing, she didn’t have an estimated cost to turn the gun store into a smoke shop and lounge. According to city documents, the site is approximately 1,600 square feet of floor space.
Blakely said the business would also have a bar with limited beer and cocktail options for sale, after the Pacific Board of Aldermen passed a conditional use permit in its April 5 meeting. The site is zoned C-1 commercial, which usually bans nightclubs, cocktail lounges and taverns. Blakely said they already have a liquor license.
Members of the Cigar Vault’s club will have access to personal lockers to store their tobacco products, special events and the ability to rent out the building or separate rooms for private events.
Blakely said she envisions the Cigar Vault to be a place where adults can be comfortable sitting for a few hours, perhaps with a book or a laptop. It will be a quieter environment than many bars with space for only about 50 people, including on the back patio. Sports will be playing on TVs and a ventilation system will be incorporated into an existing skylight.
“The promotion of adaptive reuse, restorative development and redevelopment of the City’s existing commercial areas, including downtown, is among our communities’ highest recommendations,” reads the Planning and Zoning Commission’s report to the aldermen. “This includes the repurposing of historic structures such as 115 West St. Louis Street to help generate traffic and vitality to our downtown.”