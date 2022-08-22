Valeri Sappington, 12, is particularly excited for the school year because, thanks to a back-to-school giveaway from First United Methodist Church, it’s the first year she’s got all the school supplies she needs.
“I’ve never had that many supplies,” she said.
Sappington is going into sixth grade at South Point Elementary this year. She and her mother, Renee Reed, came to the elementary school Saturday where a booth was set up by church and ministry members to give away school supplies. They received a free backpack, pencils, a ruler and several other items.
“It’s amazing, because I’m on disability, so this really helps us out a lot,” Reed said, adding that Valeri has two sisters.
“This helps a whole bunch with helping us make sure we’re able to get her (the infant) food while also making sure they’re (the two older sisters) set for school and get everything they need,” she said.
During the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers from several area congregations gave away free back-to-school supplies to Washington School District parents and children.
Pastor Troy Merseal said it was part of the church’s week of service and prayer. In addition to the school supply giveaway, congregants also read to children at the Washington Public Library, helped sort donated clothes at Loving Hearts Outreach and participated in prayer walks.
The school supplies for the giveaway were donated by the congregations at First United Methodist Church in Washington, the Presbyterian Church of Washington, Jubilee Church Washington and Loving Hearts Outreach, Merseal said.
“We’ve all partnered up,” Merseal said, “because we know that school supplies are very expensive right now, and this is our mission this year: to help people who may need school supplies.”
Alongside Merseal and First United Methodist members were 11 members of the young adult ministry at Journey Church in Prattville, Alabama, who traveled to Washington to participate in First United’s service week.
“We wanted to take a mission trip,” said Bill Benson, Journey Church’s young adult pastor. “It’s always great to go somewhere different and see a different area, different people, but with the same heart for God.”
Kellee McBride, one of Journey’s ministry members, said she particularly enjoyed reading to children at the library. She said Washington was a similar size to her hometown of Prattville and she really liked Washington’s riverfront.