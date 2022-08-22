Back to school giveaway at United Methodist Church
Kellee McBride, who is on a mission trip with her church ministry from Prattville, Alabama, helps Valeri Sappington, 12, pick out a new backpack during First United Methodist Church’s back-to-school giveaway event Saturday.  

 Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

Valeri Sappington, 12, is particularly excited for the school year because, thanks to a back-to-school giveaway from First United Methodist Church, it’s the first year she’s got all the school supplies she needs.

“I’ve never had that many supplies,” she said. 