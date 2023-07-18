All Things New
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski announces  changes being made under the "All Things New" initiative Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Rigali Center in Shrewsbury, Missouri.

 Photo courtesy of St. Louis Review/Trenton Almgren-Davis

The St. Louis Archdiocese’s sweeping “All Things New” initiative is resulting in changes to some area churches’ Mass schedules.

Among the many changes announced on May 27 by the Archdiocese was that St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Concord Hill would share a priest with St. Vincent de Paul and Augusta’s Immaculate Conception Parish. Starting Aug. 1, the Rev. Dennis Doyle will now be the pastor for all three churches, and new Mass times will be implemented.

