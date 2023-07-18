The St. Louis Archdiocese’s sweeping “All Things New” initiative is resulting in changes to some area churches’ Mass schedules.
Among the many changes announced on May 27 by the Archdiocese was that St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Concord Hill would share a priest with St. Vincent de Paul and Augusta’s Immaculate Conception Parish. Starting Aug. 1, the Rev. Dennis Doyle will now be the pastor for all three churches, and new Mass times will be implemented.
Immaculate Conception previously held Mass three days a week, but starting Aug. 1, the church will reduce its Mass schedule to twice a week. The new Mass times are 8 a.m. Sunday and Monday.
Mass had been celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul five days a week. It will now be celebrated three days a week. The new schedule is 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.
The new Mass schedule for St. Ignatius of Loyola will be 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday with one Mass scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday. The church previously celebrated Mass seven days a week with two Masses on Sunday.
With Mass times significantly reduced at St. Ignatius, parishioner Stacy Kloeppel said she was nervous the reduction would lead to a further decrease of Mass attendance.
“I’m just grateful that we are still able to have Mass at St. Ignatius,” Kloeppel said, “and grateful that many of the smaller parishes around here still will have that opportunity. But I am nervous that this will ultimately lead to a decrease in Catholics attending in this area because of the decreased Mass times.”
The Rev. Stephen Robeson, current pastor of St. Ignatius, has been appointed pastor of Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in South County. A farewell gathering will be held after Robeson’s final Mass at the church at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 30.
While some churches will see a reduced Mass schedule as a result of the “All Things New” initiative, some churches’ schedules might remain the same. The Rev. Michael Boehm, current pastor of St. Francis Borgia in Washington stated it is possible Borgia’s Mass times will not change, but nothing has been decided yet, as Mass schedules will be determined by the new pastor at Borgia.
The Rev. Jeffrey Maassen, current pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Valley Park, has been appointed as the pastor for the Borgia and Assumption New Haven parishes. The Rev. John Deken, current pastor at Assumption, has been appointed as the senior associate pastor at Borgia and Assumption. The Rev. Timothy Henderson, pastor of Holy Martyrs of Japan Parish in Japan, Missouri, will be joining the Rev. Deken as a senior associate pastor at Borgia and Assumption.
A send-off party for both the Rev. Boehm, and the Rev. Anthony Ritter, associate pastor at Borgia, is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, after the 4:30 p.m. Mass. The Rev. Ritter has been appointed associate director of the Archdiocesan Vocation Office with residence at St. Gabriel Parish in St. Louis.
A representative for Our Lady of Lourdes could not be reached for comment about a new Mass schedule, but the church has a farewell party scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, for the Rev. James Theby, who has been appointed pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and pastor of St. Peter Parish in St. Charles.
“As Archbishop of this incredible community, I wish these changes were not necessary, but, it is what we are called to do at this moment,” Archbishop Rozanski said in a statement included in a video that accompanied the “All Things New” announcement. “All the data, input and feedback affirm this. I would encourage you to look at it if you haven’t already. I pray this first phase of work will equip us to build new, creative models of ministry together.”
Parishes that did not agree with the changes made through the “All Things New” initiative, were allowed to file an appeal with the Archbishop by June 12. “All Things New” changes will go into effect Aug. 1 for all parishes that did not file an appeal.
