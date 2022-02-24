A new food pantry is seeking to help residents of Union and the surrounding area.
Word of Life Church of the Nazarene has been offering food twice monthly since November 2021 in a drive-up format at its church at 12 Hoffert St. in Union. It provides food from 9 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturdays each month, with the next distribution scheduled this Saturday.
The Union Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry is one of at least three pantries that serve residents of the Union R-XI School District.
The food pantry currently serves 10 families, with about 30 individuals. This Saturday’s distribution will only be its fifth, because it missed some weeks due to the holidays and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Shirley Geisler and Jane Lawrence, the food pantry’s coordinators, said they opened after seeing a need in the community. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the need even greater.
“There are people that don’t have enough money to do what they have to do,” Lawrence said.
Rising food prices also factored into the demand, Geisler said.
“We just felt there was a big need for this,” she said.
The food pantry was able to gets its start with help from a large donation of food from Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit that assists with victims of disasters and other people in need around the world.
“That’s where a lot of the large boxes come from,” Lawrence said.
The food pantry also has received individual donations. Geisler said it is all donation-based and does not receive assistance from the government or the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
“We’re locally supported through donations,” she said.
Union has at least two other food pantries: the Union Food Pantry and Second Blessings Food Pantry. But Geisler said one thing that sets Union Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry apart is it is open on a weekend day, giving people who work during the week a chance to come in.
Geisler said the Nazarene food pantry works with the other providers in donating surplus items to each other.
Union Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry does not currently serve refrigerated items, focusing on things like canned meat, spaghetti and sauce, as well as drinks like bottled water and Gatorade. But Geisler said they would welcome the donation of a deep freezer, which would allow them to provide more meat.
They also provide toilet paper and even address spiritual needs.
“People are welcome to ask for prayer,” Lawrence said.
Organizers expect good things from the food pantry at the Nazarene church, which has about 50 members. “We’re expecting it to grow,” Geisler said. “We’re expecting it to succeed.”