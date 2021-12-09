Bold, italicized letters greet would-be buyers of a popular Christmas tree variety on Heritage Valley Tree Farm’s website: “SOLD OUT of Canaan Fir for the 2021 season.”
The Washington tree farm sold all 900 Canaan firs it stocked for the season in the first weekend in late November, owner Vern Spaunhorst said. The farm has since also sold its entire supply of Norway spruces and Virginia pines. The only variety that remains in stock is the white pine.
Christmas tree sales are soaring again this year despite an increase in prices brought on by tight supply and supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Christmas Tree Association said the average cost of a Christmas tree is now up to $75, which The New York Times reported to be about 5 percent to 10 percent higher than last year.
Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann and Hillermann Nursery & Florist in Washington each saw tree sales soar 20 percent last year and report that demand is just as strong this year. Sally Brock, who chairs the committee for the Washington Optimist Club’s Christmas tree lot at Iron Spike Model Train Museum, said Wednesday that she only has 47 trees left from the 218 delivered the week of Thanksgiving.
“The demand is still there, but there is a shortage of Christmas trees this year due to bad winter up north last year, forest fires, drought,” said Sandi Hillermann McDonald, president of Hillermann Nursery & Florist Inc.
Labor shortages in the trucking industry and others along the supply chain, expensive fuel, wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and flooding in Canada and the upper Midwest have eliminated some forests and nurseries, forcing farmers to raise their prices to dealers, who pass the hike to consumers.
“It’s just like any other farming operation,” said Mary Rood, one of the owners of Pea Ridge. “It depends on the weather, depends on diseases, the whole bit.”
Spaunhorst, who started the grove in 1983, said the increasing cost of fuel, chemicals and fertilizer at Heritage Valley has forced him to bump the prices on his firs this year, from $10 per foot to $11, though prices remain steady on the Virginia and white pines at $8 per foot because they were planted earlier and were less impacted by inflation.
The effects of the 2008 Great Recession are lingering, too. A Christmas tree takes 8 to 10 years of growing before it is mature enough to be sold, and after some growers didn’t plant as many trees or left the industry entirely when the economy crashed, there are fewer trees a decade later. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the number of Christmas trees harvested fell from 20.8 million in 2002 to 15.1 million in 2017. McDonald, who has been in the nursery business for 51 years, said the period from 2008 to 2010 was the most volatile period she remembers in the business, and the waves caused in the industry by the economic crash are still rippling.
Hillermann Nursery was forced to find a new vendor for trees, McDonald said. Hillermann usually orders from the Carolinas or from Nova Scotia in July, she said, but it took until October to find a dealer in Michigan who would ship west of the Mississippi River. The nursery got only about half of the trees it usually orders, so McDonald said she wouldn’t be surprised if the nursery ran out of trees early this year.
“I would encourage people who like fresh trees to source them quickly,” she said.
Rood said the bulk of sales at Pea Ridge used to be the two weekends after Thanksgiving, but now most people buy them the weekend after Black Friday. She said her fields would have few available trees for the rest of December. Pea Ridge usually tries to sell about 2,000 trees a year, about 25 percent coming from trees brought in from a farm in Michigan. This year, Rood said she couldn’t get any trees over 10 feet from her vendor. Brock said her dealer limited the Optimist Club to five trees between 8 and 9 feet tall, and they were the first ones sold.
Supply chain issues are causing a shortage of artificial trees, too. The Associated Press reported that Balsam Hill’s artificial trees are about 20 percent more expensive this year, and there is less variety. Rood said Pea Ridge’s gift shop, usually full of ornaments, wreaths and other greens, was shipped only about 75 percent of what the nursery usually has on hand for the Christmas season. She said sales of greenery are up despite the sparser shelves.