A downtown Union event hopes to make Christmas merrier for some children in need.
The second Christmas tree auction put 23 festively decorated trees up for bid Saturday evening. Bidders walked between attorney Rachel Reagan-Purschke’s office, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce and the Franklin County Historical Society’s new location at 300 E. Locust St.
Reagan-Purschke started the auction last year to raise money to buy presents on the shopping lists for children in foster care. This year’s auction raised $3,625.
The first auction in 2020 raised $6,000, helping 50 children.
“I grew up pretty impoverished,” Reagan-Purschke said. “The idea of kids waking up without Christmas presents was unacceptable.”
Franklin County has 345 children in foster care, Reagan-Purschke said. “The number of kids in foster care grows exponentially each year.”
Attendees made silent bids on each tree. Themes ranged from “Harry Potter, Always” to “O Holy Night” to a tree based on the 1986 movie “Labyrinth,” which starred David Bowie. That was the favorite of bidder Donna Cregger.
“That is awesome,” she said of the tree.
A “Lord of the Rings” tree earned the most money this year, $1,000.
The number of trees was up from 2020, when 19 were available. Another Harry Potter tree brought in the most money last year, $1,000, with an average of $200 being raised per tree.
Reagan-Purschke did not know of any other Christmas tree auction fundraisers in Franklin County. She started the event last year after coming across a tree auction at a restaurant in Lake of the Ozarks.
Winning bidders were able to take their trees home Saturday night. Reagan-Purschke said ornaments are affixed to the tree, so they can easily be covered in plastic wrap and carried out.
Reagan-Purschke decorated many of the trees herself, though some other businesses, including the Washington Academy of Music, Downtown Boutique and Ace Hardware, donated trees for the auction this year.
“I thought instead of just writing a check, more people would be interested in decorating a tree and donating it for auction,” Reagan-Purschke said. “It’s been a long couple weeks decorating trees, but it was worth it.”