Outside one area home, it looks like Santa and his reindeer have already taken their post-Christmas vacation.
Instead of a sleigh, the holiday display features a real boat suspended in air, with nine reindeer passengers — led by Rudolph — wearing swim trunks. Santa Claus, meanwhile, is hanging on to the side by a ring buoy decorated like a Christmas wreath.
The display gave new life to a boat Dave Holman hung between two trees years ago outside his house at 735 Sutton Lane, south of Union. The boat, which sat in a field in Leslie for 25 years before he got it, was originally intended as a fort for Holman’s grandchildren.
“My granddaughters wanted a treehouse, and I thought it would be different, so I bought it and hung it in the trees to surprise them,” Holman said. “They were very happy with it at the time.”
Holman suspended the boat by backing it under the trees. He strung a cable under it and put a chain hoist in one tree and the cable in the other. He then hoisted it up in the trees and tied it off.
After years as a fort, they decided to repurpose it for the holidays, complete with the reindeer cutouts.
“I just thought it would be neat,” said Holman’s wife, Jennifer Holman. “Not everybody has a boat. We tried to figure out something neat to do with the boat.”
Over the summer, the family painted the boat from its previous blue and white to red and white to get it more prepared for its holiday use.
“It was pretty easy,” said son Stephen Love. “It was a bit harder for my brother because he didn’t use any masking tape.”
They finished off the project in recent weeks with the reindeer and Santa cutouts. Jennifer Holman designed the cutouts on a computer program. She projected the images onto plywood, traced the images, then cut them out and painted the reindeer and Santa.
The reaction to the project has been positive, according to the family.
“I posted it online a couple times, a lot of people liked it,” Jennifer Holman said. “The neighbors slow down and seem to like it.”