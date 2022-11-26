Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit.
The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
Several Christmas characters and Rock ‘N Roll individuals made an appearance in the parade such as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, Elvis Presley on his “Graceland” themed float and local band Garden Party Band. Band member Liz Henderson sang “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” along with other popular Christmas tunes live as the band’s float rocked its way down the street. The parade closed out with an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who arrived in Washington via a horse drawn carriage.
Washington Town & Country Fair Miss Congeniality Miranda Yarbrough rode in the parade with second runner up Lindsey Molitor, first runner up Grace Bryson Fair Queen, and the 2022 Fair Queen Maria Hellebusch.
“I love seeing all the different things that get lit up,” Yarbrough said. “I love seeing everyone just out for it and get excited and it just really starts the Christmas season. Everyone is just so happy, even on the years it’s been really cold everyone is just full of smiling faces and are happy to be here.”
Molitor, who was riding in the Christmas parade for the first time, was excited to be a part of the annual tradition.
“It’s amazing to see the little girls faces when they see us,” she said. “And it’s just a really nice way to get to know our community and see all the amazing things that happen in Washington.”
Dan Brinkmann, an instructor from Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC), said the parade is a great way to kick off the holiday season even though the organization started right after Halloween.
“My favorite part is the hour before,” said Brinkmann. “You’re down here and just walking around, and everyone is getting set up. It’s a lot of community, a lot of folks you know. It’s a friendly competition, everyone is rooting for everyone.”
Riding on the FRCC “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” themed float was Emma Kamp, senior.
“This was my last year to participate in something like this,” said Kamp. “I’ve never been on a float, so I really wanted to see and experience it because normally I go with the Washington Marching Band.”
Also participating in the parade for the second year was Tim Maune, who along with the Dutzow Community Club entered a decked out float featuring a giant guitar. As they made their way through downtown Washington “Rock and Roll All Nite” by KISS played causing on lookers to start singing and dancing to the 70s hit.
“I love (the Rock ‘N Roll theme),” said Maune during an interview before the parade. “We went for the big guitar coming up, and will have a couple of kids rocking out in little elf costumes as our guitarists.”
While Dale and Linda Meyer waited along Main Street for the parade to begin, they were excited to see how this year’s floats would be decorated.
“We come out over year,” said Linda. “My favorite part is the parade itself. We like to see how everyone decorates their floats.”
“Yeah, the Rock ‘N Roll theme should be interesting and different,” said Dale.
Debra Jackson, a Washington native, was also sitting along the parade route waiting for the sun to go down.
“My husband and I usually come every year,” said Jackson. “We like being here to watch all the lights being lit up, and mainly to see the downtown Christmas displays and to enjoy the social interaction with people and friends we haven’t seen in a while.”
After the parade ran it’s route and rocked the night away, Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, along with some help from Santa, flipped the switch for the annual tree lighting ceremony.