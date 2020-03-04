A milestone in the construction of the Christina Avenue bridge in Union is expected to be passed this week.
The bridge over Flat Creek, which is being completely removed and replaced, will have its approach road paved starting Wednesday, March 4, with the final connection paved Friday. All work is weather dependent City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said Monday, March 2 at the personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
“We should be getting pretty close on that bridge,” Zimmermann said.
After the meeting, Zimmermann said he can’t pin down a date for completion of the bridge, because it is so dependent on weather, but that it will be soon. Along with paving, guardrails and other fencing, seeding and mulching of the landscape around the bridge remains to be done.
The entire stretch of road is about 400 feet long. It will have a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
Along with the bridge and realigning the approach roadway, the project also includes new sidewalks, striping and more.
Built in 1932, the old Christina Avenue bridge was the last insufficient bridge in the city, with a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent.
Work on the Christina Avenue bridge, located near the city tennis courts, was bid to KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, in June 2019 in conjunction with replacement of the Memorial Parkway bridge. The combined project was bid for more than $1.67 million, with a little over $1 million of that coming from federal money.
While the projects started at the same time, construction on the Memorial Parkway bridge near the fairgrounds went faster, with the project opening to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in December.
A later start in taking down the Christina Avenue bridge resulted in more delays. Work was prevented for several days when rain caused Flat Creek to rise.
The city had difficulty replacing the bridges because of budgeting issues. The deal awarded to KCI was considered over budget, but the city covered the overage with reserve funds.