While what’s closed has received more attention lately, Union’s newest bridge quietly opened to traffic and pedestrians last week.
The “Road Closed” barricades came down on the Christina Avenue bridge the afternoon of Friday, April 3. Along with the bridge over Flat Creek, a rebuilt intersection at Christina Avenue and Water Street opened near the project’s north end.
The 400-foot-long stretch of road replaces a bridge built in 1932 that had a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent, the most insufficient city-owned bridge in Union.
“The old bridge was in poor condition,” City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann told The Missourian. “There were no pedestrian facilities on it, and the alignment was horrible. It would drop you off at a key intersection with an abrupt change in elevation.”
Now the curving bridge has a new alignment, with sidewalks on both sides of the street. It has a stone-like facade with metal fencing running along the bridge and down to the creek.
“It will handle large trucks and passenger vehicles,” Zimmermann said.
The bridge appeared to have already been tagged with graffiti. A vandal painted “Kanye 2020” on the culvert opening along the creek.
“They get on it pretty quickly,” Zimmermann said.
The final portions of the bridge construction to be completed included completing the fencing and putting in grass seeding and mulch. Zimmermann announced last month that the approach roads and final connection were about to be paved.
The next bridge Union plans to replace will be the Denmark Road bridge over Birch Creek at the eastern end of the city, Zimmermann said. The city is in the process of acquiring right-of-way for that project.
Once funding for the Denmark bridge is secured, Zimmermann hopes to put it out for bid in the fall and start construction in spring 2021.
Background
Work on the Christina Avenue bridge, located near the city tennis courts, was bid to KCI Construction Company, St. Louis, in June 2019 in conjunction with replacement of the Memorial Parkway bridge. The combined project was bid for more than $1.67 million, with a little over $1 million of that coming from federal money.
While the projects started at the same time, construction on the Memorial Parkway bridge near the fairgrounds went faster, with the project opening to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in December.
A later start in taking down the Christina Avenue bridge resulted in more delays. Work was prevented for several days when rain caused Flat Creek to rise.
The city had difficulty replacing the bridges because of budgeting issues. The deal awarded to KCI was considered over budget, but the city covered the overage with reserve funds.
Zimmermann expects the Christina bridge to be worth the wait.
“I just hope the general public enjoys it,” he said.