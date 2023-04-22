Chris Eckelkamp, Bank of Washington vice president of commercial lending,  was chosen as one of the “Top 100 St. Louisans to Know To Succeed in Business.” 

Eckelkamp, along with 99 other St. Louisans, were recently featured in the April 2023 issue of The St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBM) and will be honored at a luncheon on May 10, according to a release from the Bank of Washington. 