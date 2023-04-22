Chris Eckelkamp, Bank of Washington vice president of commercial lending, was chosen as one of the “Top 100 St. Louisans to Know To Succeed in Business.”
Eckelkamp, along with 99 other St. Louisans, were recently featured in the April 2023 issue of The St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBM) and will be honored at a luncheon on May 10, according to a release from the Bank of Washington.
A group of community leaders identified Eckelkamp for the edition. All of the recipients are key executives, financiers, notable achievers, connectors, and other business-community leaders, the bank noted.
“These are the bridge builders of St. Louis,” said Ron Ameln, publisher of SBM. “They are building the bridges that are helping entrepreneurs, employees and residents in the St. Louis region reach their goals. They were all chosen because they take the steps, every day, to help others. Some of them are helping entrepreneurs with little experience get started in business, while others are helping experienced business owners reach levels they never imagined they could accomplish. Being included on this list speaks volumes to the quality of the service provided and the work performed by these individuals and their firms.”
Eckelkamp joined the Bank of Washington in 2012, starting as a credit analyst where he gained an understanding of the entire loan process, examining financial data, evaluating risk, and studying credit opportunities for individuals, companies and institutions. He is a member of the St. Louis CCIM (Certified Commercial Invest Member) Chapter, the Historic Washington Foundation Board, the Washington Historical Society board, and the St. Francis Borgia Parish Finance Committee, among other civic organizations.