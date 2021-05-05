A national shortage of chlorine is expected to make waves in the pool industry this summer but won’t affect the opening of the new Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex at 201 Aquatic Circle Drive in Washington.
The pool will make its debut May 29.
The chlorine shortage resulted from a devastating fire after Hurricane Laura last year at Louisiana-based Bio-Lab, one of the largest pool and spa treatment product manufacturers in the country, according to a report by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board. The shortage was amplified by an increased demand for chlorine as a cleaning product during the pandemic, Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunke said.
Subsequently, this led to a spike in chlorine tablet prices, which have increased about 40 percent from a year ago, said Platinum Pools & Spas counter clerk Al Kastendieck. Chlorine tablets are currently running at $129.95 per 25-pound pail at his shop.
“I don’t see it being a problem,” he said regarding his market and the general local area. “We don’t sell a lot of tablets. Most of our pools are saltwater pools.”
Tablets are typically used for above-ground pools, he said. In-ground pools aren’t as compatible with them, so they usually consist of saltwater.
Dunker said the city opted to buy liquid chlorine through its contracted company, Maryland Heights-based Westport Pools. It turned out to be a lucky choice, he said, because the shortage affects tablets more than liquid chlorine.
Westport Pools “saw the writing on the wall,” he said. “They’ve been stockpiling chlorine for their pools in preparation for this possible outcome.”
The city is expecting to pay about $12,000 for pool chemicals including chlorine, he said. In the upcoming pool season, these will clean the 320,000 gallons of water that will circulate throughout the swimming complex.
The complex’s operating budget is $4.125 million for the year.
Dunker called the pool construction in the pandemic “remarkable” because it stayed on schedule despite COVID-19 and its resultant material shortages.
“It was a really big project that kept going full steam ahead the whole time during the pandemic,” he said, “and we look forward to having it open on May 29 for the public to enjoy.”
Meanwhile, pool construction is booming with the COVID-19 pandemic, part of an overall trend of consumers spending more on home improvements as they’ve spent more time at home due to the coronavirus.
Kastendieck said his company is booked for the rest of the year.
Twelve new pool permits were issued in 2020 in Washington, according to Jamie Walters-Seamon, secretary for the city’s Engineering and Building department. Of these, eight were for in-ground pools, and four were above ground.
In 2019, there were three new pool permits. In 2018, there were 10 new permits.