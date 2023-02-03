High-Altitude Balloon

This object, reported to be a Chinese high-altitude balloon flying over The Missourian facility on the west side of Washington Friday around 3:25 p.m.

Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.

Fuzzy videos dotted social media sites as people with binoculars and telephoto lenses tried to find the “spy balloon” in the sky as it headed eastward over Kansas and Missouri at 60,000 feet.