The 2021 annual chili cook-off will bring 10 gallons of chili to downtown Washington Oct. 22.
Downtown Washington Inc., which is organizing the event, is hoping for 20 chili-cooking teams, all of whom will compete to win awards for best chili, best decorated booths, most money raised for the United Way and the people’s choice award, said Nicole Oermann, event and administrative assistant for the organization. The teams include businesses and organizations around town, some of which have competed in the event before, such as the Bank of Washington, the Washington Lions Club and Route 66 Realtors, and some of which are new to the competition, such as Oak & Front Wine Bar and Angelina’s Italian Market.
Tickets are $15 and can be bought at DowntownWashMO.org and at the door. The proceeds from the event will be split between the Franklin County Area United Way and Downtown Washington Inc. Organizers had sold 182 advance tickets as of Friday morning.
The event will take place by the Washington Farmers’ Market pavilion at the intersection of Main and Elm streets. Main Street from Cedar to Elm will be closed to cars for the event, Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King said. This year’s theme is outer space.
The United Way will have a booth where they will sell hot dogs and drinks, Oermann said, “and as always, beer and wine.”