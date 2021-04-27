Since its start, the local event has raised around $325,000
As Immanuel Lutheran’s third through sixth grade students followed behind her, Jennifer Ingram walked the first lap around the school’s track.
Ingram, the mother of former Immanuel Lutheran student Alec, walked in honor of her son. He died of bone cancer Nov. 7, 2019, at age 14.
The school’s in-person Relay for Life event paid tribute to his memory along with that of former Washington School District student Jordan Scheer and the countless others who have lost their lives to cancer. At the same time, students raised money to find a cure for the disease.
Immanuel Lutheran was one of the nine parochial and public elementary schools in Washington and New Haven to join the Jordan Scheer Children’s Relay for Life April 23. The event was coordinated by the Washington High School student council and leadership class with contributions by the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School student council.
Together, the schools raised between $11,000 and $12,000 to find a cure for cancer, said Allison Graves, Washington High School leadership class teacher, social studies teacher and student council co-sponsor. Some checks are still coming in this week, she said.
“It just gives people hope,” said Sarah Delleart, a teacher at Immanuel Lutheran and the school’s event co-coordinator.
“It can be a very hopeless feeling to watch someone suffer in battle,” she said. “We just always want to pass it on to our kids that there are always people who care, that we are part of a community, that you’re never alone.”
The 15th Children’s Relay for Life was held virtually, with the exception of Immanuel Lutheran’s additional celebrations, Delleart said.
In conjunction with the day’s live Zoom presentations, Borgia and Washington High School students led prerecorded instructional videos. They practiced yoga, made slime, whipped up s’mores with PEEPS marshmallows and challenged the elementary students to spread kindness through simple words or actions.
Immanuel Lutheran raised $2,226.44 through a dodgeball tournament, chapel offerings, Valentine flower and candy sales, luminary bag sales and pinwheel sales. On April 23, the students walked around the track, ate snacks and played games such as Jenga or Kerplunk in keeping with the day’s theme of “Knocking Cancer Off the Board.”
As last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, this year’s event became even more important, Delleart said. “It really just develops a sensitivity to the fact that these things happen; cancer does not discriminate by age or gender at all.”
Delleart is the oldest sister to Scheer, whom the event is named after. He died in September 2005 after battling leukemia through high school.
“It’s just very important to my mom and dad that his name live on and that this legacy continue for as long as it can,” she said.
Each year, Relay For Life raises more than $400 million. It is held in 20 countries, and funds go to the American Cancer Society, according to the Relay for Life’s webpage.
The event has been held in Franklin County annually since 2006 with the exception of last year, Delleart said. Since its start, the local event has raised around $325,000, Graves said.
One of the day’s final videos listed riddles for the elementary students to decipher. Three Washington High School student council members asked the question: “I can fill a room, but I take up no space. What am I?”
There was a pause, so students could formulate their responses.
The answer. “Light.”