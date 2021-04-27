Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.