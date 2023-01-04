A Union toddler and two other adults were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 west of Union Monday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 2, Mark W. Vanderpool, 32, of Gerald, was driving a 1998 Buick Le Sabre eastbound on Highway 50 when a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by Jerry T. McClain, 74, of Washington, made a left turn in front of Vanderpool’s vehicle. The two vehicles then collided.
Vanderpool, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Also hurt in the crash was Amanda M. Miller, 27, of Union, and a four-year-old male toddler, also of Union. Miller, who was not wearing a seat belt, had minor injuries, while the toddler sustained moderate injuries. The toddler was in a car seat at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol’s report.
All three were taken by Union ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.
McClain, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries to first responders.