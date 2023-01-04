Police Light Crime Graphic

A Union toddler and two other adults were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 west of Union Monday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 2, Mark W. Vanderpool, 32, of Gerald, was driving a 1998 Buick Le Sabre eastbound on Highway 50 when a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by Jerry T. McClain, 74, of Washington, made a left turn in front of Vanderpool’s vehicle. The two vehicles then collided. 