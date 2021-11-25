The Union Food Pantry’s holidays are looking brighter after a successful Boy Scouts food drive.
Scouts in Union picked up more than 13,000 items during the annual Scouting for Food drive to be donated to the Union and Second Blessings food pantries, said Jan Brennan, Union Food Pantry volunteer.
“This is a great community that we live in,” she said.
The Boy Scouts delivered seven truckloads of items Saturday, and that made for quite a bit of work for the 10 Union Food Pantry volunteers on hand, but they were happy and thankful to do it, Brennan said.
“We were here 4 1/2 hours putting it away,” she said. “They kept us old ladies hopping. But we have good volunteers at the food pantry. They stuck it out and put it all away.”
The Union Food Pantry got another boost Monday morning with a donation of three shopping carts and several additional crates of food from Buddeez Inc., a local containers manufacturer. Tara Lang-McDowell, e-commerce sales manager at Buddeez, said they collected more than 850 pounds of food in a Gaylord, a large shipping container, made to look like a turkey. The company also raised $1,270 for the Union Food Pantry.
Buddeez holds the drive in honor of former employee Ellen Smith, who died of cancer, Lang-McDowell said.
Although the donations will help the food pantry, which serves around 25 families a week, through December, it will likely need more after the start of the new year, Brennan said.
“Everybody looks at it, and it looks like a lot of stuff,” she said. “But after the holidays, the donations kind of drop.”
If the food pantry doesn’t receive higher-than-expected donations in the new year, the recent donations may have to carry it through May, when postal workers have their Stamp Out Hunger food drive, Brennan said, assuming the post office drive is held in 2022, as COVID-19 canceled it the past two years.
The Union Food Pantry could still use monetary donations as well as donations of personal hygiene items like shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, toilet paper and soap, including body wash and liquid soap.
Brennan advises people to watch the Union Food Pantry’s Facebook page for updates on what products it needs.
The Union Food Pantry reopened in July to “shopping” at its location at 113 W. Locust St. in Union. It had been providing curbside service since spring 2020 because of the pandemic. It is still taking precautions, including allowing two clients in the building at a time and using hand sanitizer, Brennan said.
“By letting clients in, they get to pick their items,” she said. “It’s based upon how many people are in their household.”
The food pantry hasn’t had any problems with COVID-19 among its 40 volunteers, either during the drive-up service or since indoor service resumed, Brennan said.