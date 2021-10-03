Cheer program to be inducted into MO Sports Hall of Fame
After capturing nine state titles, including the past eight in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School cheerleading program and Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus are being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will take place Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.
“This is unbelievable,” Gildehaus said. “All credit goes to the hundreds of Borgia cheer alumni who honestly have made my job easy. They put in the hours of training, sweat, tears and pure love of Borgia cheer. We have so many traditions at Borgia, and the Borgia cheer team is no exception.”
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said it was fitting for Gildehaus and the program to be honored.
“This is a very well-deserved honor for Sandi and the entire Borgia cheer program,” Arand said. “They are, and have been for a long time, one of the best cheerleading programs in the state. They work extremely hard and are very talented athletes. Sandi is the driving force behind this great program.”
Gildehaus said it’s those who have cheered for the Knights over the years that built the foundation that led to the honor. “These young women — and a couple young men — have built the foundation and continue to support and love this program,” Gildehaus said. “I’m so very proud of each one of them.”
Gildehaus said the award was unexpected. “I’m shocked that I was even nominated,” Gildehaus said. “I think I even asked him, ‘Are you sure you have the right name? How did you get the name of a little cheer coach from Borgia?’ I’m very overwhelmed and beyond honored to be thought of with huge names.”
Gildehaus, a 1990 Washington High School graduate, cheered at East Central College. She followed Mary Ann Pelster as Borgia’s cheer head coach in 2003 and has led the program to nine titles, one in 2011 and eight in a row from 2013 to 2020.
The program also has qualified for the United Cheerleaders Association national event four times, has won the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Sportsmanship Award and been featured in American Cheerleader Magazine.
Gildehaus works for the Washington School District as Parents as Teachers program coordinator.
Being inducted with Gildehaus are Larry Hughes, Andy Van Slyke, Charlie Brown, Steve Savard, Jack R. Watkins Jr., Frank Viverito, Barbara Berkmeyer, Mike Russell, Celeste Knierim, Mike Claiborne, Jim Bidewell and William Greenblatt.
Other programs being honored are Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) football, Vianney High School soccer, Lafayette (Wildwood) High School girls swimming and diving and Lindbergh High School boys cross country from 1972 to 1979.
The Founders Award is going to the Hannibal Regional Foundation.
According to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame website, the following with area ties have been inducted: Ray DeGreeff (1989), Lee McKinney (1992), Don Gosen (1992), Tom Henke (2000), Linda Lampkin (2013), Alvin “Squeaky” Marquart (2015), Dale Gildehaus (2018), Ray Steinhoff (2019), Mike Tyree (2019), the Sandbothe family (2019) and Dave Neier (2020).
Also honored as a program was New Haven High School basketball (2012).
The Nov. 14 ceremony starts with a noon reception. Individual tickets are $150 and can be obtained by calling 417-889-3100.
To obtain a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame nomination form, fill out a contact form at mosportshalloffame.com/contact.