After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Washington Public Library staff members said they are “stoked” to be able to offer this year’s Summer Reading Program, which is themed “Tails and Tales.”
The program, which typically draws more than 1,200 children and 350-plus adult participants, will begin Tuesday, June 1, and will continue until July 31. A kick-off celebration is planned for Tuesday, June 1, from noon until 1 p.m.
“We are just happy to get back to it,” said Kim Brumgard, assistant library director, who is responsible for the adults program, which encourages them to read at least six books over the two months.
Ruth McInnis is responsible for the children’s program, which will encourage them to read 12 hours over the two months. For preteens and teenagers, library officials hope the summer reading program will help them read 16 hours over the two months.
During the program, participants can win prizes for reading by submitting a completed reading log. Prizes include drawstring animal-print bags filled with age-appropriate toys for the youngest readers, a gift certificate to downtown Washington retailers for older readers, a T-shirt and the chance to win a gift certificate to Neighborhood Reads.
The incentives for the children’s portion of the program are financed by the Franklin County Area United Way.
“What I really enjoy about the summer reading program is the energy that is in (the library),” McInnis said. “You have parents, grandparents and kids. It is so exciting to see all the kids back in the library and to see how much they enjoy it.”
McInnis said the summer reading program wants to encourage all ages to enjoy reading, including those who are too young to read by themselves and are instead read to by others. Audiobooks also count toward the summer reading program totals.
The kick-off celebration for “Tails and Tales” is inspired by the popular New York Times bestselling children’s book “Dragons Love Tacos” and will feature an appearance by the “Taco Dragon” and other dragons, McInnis said.
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be rolled back, library officials say popular events like the weekly storytimes and other activities will be held outdoors in the Children’s Plaza between the Washington City Hall and the Washington Public Library.
The storytimes, held each Friday in June and July at 10 a.m., weather permitting, will feature stories, songs and take-home crafts. Among the crafts offered as part of the reading program are a build-your-own fairy tale house, which involves a glass vase and felt, for June and a fairy tale lantern, which will be the craft for July.
Other activities include a virtual teen guided paint, which is for children at least 12 years of age. Registration for this event begins Monday, June 7, and the event is limited to 20 participants. A virtual watercolor card guided paint will also be offered in July.
More than 40 people have preregistered online for the summer reading program. Sign up online by going to washmolib.org or by visiting the library at 410 Lafayette St.