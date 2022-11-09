The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department recently recovered a multiple stolen items, including a vehicle, following a burglary investigation in St. Clair.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tuesday charges in connection with the investigation have been filed against Benjamin J. Ellert, who faces count one of stealing a motor vehicle; and James B. Fowler Jr., who has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, a Class D felony; one count of possessing equipment or parts with altered identification numbers, a Class E felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a Class E felony. Both men are being held in the Franklin County Jail, with a $35,000 cash bond set for Ellert and $20,000 for Fowler. Ellert faces a bond appearance hearing on Dec. 15 before Associate Judge Stanley Dale Williams, according to court records. Fowler has a Thursday hearing before Judge Williams for consideration of setting a preliminary hearing or setting a bond hearing.
Pelton said a resident notified deputies on Oct. 28 of a possible burglary at a location in the 1800 block of North Commercial Avenue in St. Clair. The reporting party said his 2021 Honda UTV, a Honda four-wheeler, and golf cart had been stolen, along with a generator, air compressor, and other tools. An investigation revealed that the victim’s golf cart had been taken away on a trailer. Fowler was later identified as the driver of the pickup pulling the trailer.
Later, a deputy told detectives he had detained a male subject who had the trailer in Lonedell. The department’s inquiry determined the trailer had been reported as stolen from the Osage County Health Department, and that it contained a large hospitality tent. The trailer was empty when located by deputies. That suspect’s identity is not being released at this time.
The tent was located later and was returned to Osage County with the trailer.
Detectives later in the day discovered the golf cart at Fowler’s home in Robertsville. A Kawasaki UTV, Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Suzuki motorcycle, and 30-06 rifle were also recovered at the home.
On Nov. 1, detectives received a report of the theft of a Chevrolet dump truck from a Lonedell resident. That vehicle was located soon afterward at a home in the 5000 block of Route N. Detectives noticed the driver parked the truck and fled to the rear of the address, where a camper was located. A resident living inside the camper was found unharmed. A separate suspect, whose identity authorities haven’t released, was found hiding in the camper and taken into custody,
Ellert was identified as the driver of the stolen truck. Deputies were subsequently able to locate two four-wheelers that had been parked in woods off Route N that were stolen from the immediate area.
Fowler was apprehended following a pursuit on foot that wound through a portion of Robertsville State Park and involved the department’s K-9 unit, which found him hiding in a creek. He was located via an ankle monitor that tracks GPS movements. Fowler had been released on bond related to a felony case in Jefferson County.
Officials said they believe Ellert, Fowler and the other two unidentified males were working together to allegedly commit the thefts. Felony stealing charges are being sought against the unidentified males.
Based on the investigation, Pelton said detectives have recovered about $113,000 in stolen property.