Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a man who authorities say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old Franklin County child in her bedroom.
Shawn Eugenio Thompson, 23, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy, both felonies. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said Thompson is homeless and was living on the family’s property in a shed. He had lived there for nearly a year and a half and initially did not have access to their house at night. However, in recent months, the family had been leaving a door into their home unlocked for him.
On May 3, the girl told her mother that Thompson came into her room and assaulted her.
Deputies say the girl gave “a detailed description of what happened to her” to investigators with the children’s division.
Thompson, who was interviewed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on May 10 and May 11, denied his involvement, instead telling police “that there were numerous people at the residence that spent the night.” The parents of the child denied that there were multiple people at the home.
Thompson reportedly told deputies that he was going to leave the area prior to his arrest, possibly going to Columbia or, as he told friends, to Florida.
Thompson was arraigned via video conference on both charges before 20th Circuit Court Judge David Hoven on Wednesday. The case has been continued to Monday, May 17 with a 2 p.m. hearing.