With recent changes to its Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, the city of Union is altering its code to keep up.
“Basically, it’s just changing the ordinance to kind of reflect what we’re doing,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “We’re there Friday evenings; we’re using the commuter parking lot. It’s going to be crafters and vendors and farmers market folks.”
Among the changes, approved May 10 by the board of aldermen, is the name, which was adjusted before this season to note the number of craft vendors who sell at the weekly event.
Also changed were the market’s hours. Until 2020, the market was held on Saturday mornings, but after a successful run late last year on Friday afternoons it moved permanently to 3-7 p.m. Fridays.
The market is primarily held at the city’s commuter lot at First Baptist Church at 801 Highway 50. Although the lot at the church is not directly mentioned, the new language says the market can be held at the city’s lot on Locust Street near the City Auditorium “or an area designated by the city administrator.”
“Given that the market can be located at any location as designated by the city administrator, there was no need to designate the commuter lot within this ordinance,” Schmieder said.
With the agreement to have the commuter lot at the Baptist church up for renewal next year, not including the lot by name means the city won’t have to again change the ordinance if the commuter lot moves to another location, Schmieder said.
The changes in the code update already had gone into effect before being approved by the board, Schmieder said. “There were just some sections of the code that we didn’t think were reflective of what’s happening,” he said.
The weekly markets have consistently been attracting between 15 and 20 vendors a week in 2021 since starting April 2, Schmieder said.
“The weather hasn’t always been cooperative. It’s been chilly,” he said. “But it’s been good; the last several have been really busy with nice crowds. Friday nights have been very successful. We’re really happy about it.”
That’s a big change from when the market started belatedly in 2020 because of COVID-19.
When the market opened Saturday, Aug. 1, only one vendor was there. A couple others joined in the following weeks, but the event remained small until moving to Fridays Sept. 4. That market attracted 15 vendors and hundreds of customers.
The change brought in several craft vendors, who previously didn’t attend because they were at the Washington Farmers’ Market on Saturdays.