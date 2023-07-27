Union is moving closer to having its annual city fireworks display be a part of Wingfest.
The fireworks, originally scheduled for July 3, were indefinitely postponed because of drought conditions. Days later, the city’s Park Advisory Board recommended the fireworks be held on the second day of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wingfest on Sept. 30.
The chamber’s board approved the idea of having fireworks at Wingfest at a July 13 meeting, Union Parks and Recreation Director Chad Pohlmann said.
The city still needs a permit from the Union Fire Protection District, Pohlmann said.
“They seem pretty confident,” he said.
The fireworks would be discharged near the location of Wingfest at the Union Fairgrounds, which is different from the usual July 3 fireworks at Veterans Memorial Park. Some of the pyrotechnics used by J&M Displays, the Iowa company that is putting on the display, would also be different.
“They would no longer use cakes — a smaller firework that doesn’t shoot as high,” Pohlmann said.
The lower fireworks would be difficult for people attending Wingfest to see, because the fireworks would be shot from above them at City Lake, with the dam blocking their view, Pohlmann explained. Clark Avenue, and potentially other streets, will also be closed during the show.
“So they recommended to utilize the mortar fireworks,” Pohlmann said. “And they took out any five inch to compress the drop zone, so we’d be looking at three and four inch mortars.”
The Franklin County Family Resource Center, located in the former Clark-Vitt Elementary School, has approved use of part of its property as a drop zone for the fireworks, Pohlmann said.
The plan to hold the fireworks at Wingfest still needs final approval from the full Board of Aldermen.
Like the rest of Franklin County, recent rain showers have lessened drought conditions in Union. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report shows Union in the “moderate drought” category, down from “extreme drought.”
It was a different story June 29 when drought led aldermen to vote to postpone the fireworks portion on the July 3 event at Veterans Memorial Park. The event went on with a band, kids games and food trucks. While attendance was better than expected without the fireworks, it was still lower than the event usually draws.
