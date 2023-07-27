Union fireworks
Robert Ramos, left, Victoria Hunter and Patrick Hunter watch the Union firework display July 3, 2021 in Veterans Memorial Park.

 Missourian File Photo/Elena K. Cruz

Union is moving closer to having its annual city fireworks display be a part of Wingfest.

The fireworks, originally scheduled for July 3, were indefinitely postponed because of drought conditions. Days later, the city’s Park Advisory Board recommended the fireworks be held on the second day of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wingfest on Sept. 30.

