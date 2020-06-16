The Union High School graduation will see some slight changes since Governor Parson lifted the COVID-19 restrictions last Friday.
The Union R-XI School District recently announced the changes on its Facebook page.
Graduation will be held at UHS on Del Rinner Field at Stierberger Stadium Thursday, June 18, at 8 p.m. Gates to the event will open at 6 p.m.
Graduates will still have six tickets for seating on the football field, which will respect social distancing protocols.
The home bleachers at the stadium will now be open for seating for those who do not have tickets but wish to attend.
The graduation ceremony will be shown live from the Fine Arts Center at UHS for those who want to watch the event inside. The Union R-XI School District noted in a recent press release that social distancing seating will not be available in the Fine Arts Center.
The ceremony also will be livestreamed to YouTube. The livestream can be accessed by visiting, www.bitly/3d8aU0n.
Masks will not be required for those attending the event but will be allowed for those who choose to wear them.
Handicap parking will be available off of Main Street, adjacent to UHS. The district said that graduates and attendees may bring an umbrella to shield from the sun but they must be put away when the ceremony starts.
Prom
At the Union R-XI School District meeting Monday, June 15, UHS Principal Amy Kain announced that a prom will be held for seniors.
Prom will be held at the UHS cafeteria Friday, June 26, from 8 to 11 p.m. The theme will be roaring 20s.
Dr. Steve Weinhold, Superintendent of the Union R-XI School District said that the prom will be at not cost to students.