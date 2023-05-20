Union City Hall

The Union Board of Aldermen have approved Mayor Bob Schmuke’s recommended appointments to city committees for 2023.

While most of the citizen committees’ current members were reappointed, one new member was named May 8 to the Park Advisory Board. Jane Luechtefeld, a 30-year employee of the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, will serve a three-year term on the board that makes recommendations to aldermen on new programs or facilities in the park system. She replaces April Thompson.

