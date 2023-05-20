The Union Board of Aldermen have approved Mayor Bob Schmuke’s recommended appointments to city committees for 2023.
While most of the citizen committees’ current members were reappointed, one new member was named May 8 to the Park Advisory Board. Jane Luechtefeld, a 30-year employee of the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, will serve a three-year term on the board that makes recommendations to aldermen on new programs or facilities in the park system. She replaces April Thompson.
Alderman Jacob Doepke will serve as the Board of Aldermen’s liaison to the park board, replacing Dennis Soetebier, who will now serve as alderman liaison to the Urban Forestry Board.
Park board members Natalie Cash, Jeff Watson and Justin Krey were all reappointed and will serve until 2026.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will have the same members, with Richard Purschke and Howard Conard reappointed for four-year terms. Barbara Laberer was reappointed as alderman liaison to the planning board.
Alderman Brian Pickard was also reappointed as liaison to the Union Development Corp. board.
While the park board and Planning and Zoning Commission meet monthly, the other appointees were to citizen committees that meet on an “as needed” basis.
For the Board of Adjustments, Ray Pracht, Dustin Bailey and Gregg Wehmeier were reappointed to five-year terms as regular members, while Stephen Betts was reappointed as an alternate.
Pracht and Ed Stowe were reappointed to six-year terms on the Union Industrial Development Authority.
Dr. Chris Landrum was reappointed to the Public Safety Committee until 2024.
Alderman Amanda Sullivan, who did not attend the Board of Aldermen meeting, was also appointed to the city’s Public Health Committee, which meets as needed. “That’ll teach her not to show up,” Schmuke said, drawing laughs from aldermen.
Schmuke pointed out that Sullivan is a nurse. “That makes sense,” he said.
Former Alderman Karen Erwin previously represented the Board of Aldermen on the Public Health Committee, but did not seek reelection.
The city considered reappointing Dr. Shaukat Thanawalla to the Public Health Committee but held off because of confusion over whether Mercy will allow its doctors to serve on committees.
“Years ago, we couldn’t find a physician, because they were all Mercy-related,” said Alderman Russell Rost, a former Union city administrator. “That may have changed since then.”
City Attorney Matt Schroeder advised aldermen to check with Thanawalla before reappointing him.
Appointments were also made to Union’s two aldermanic committees.
Pickard, Doepke, Sullivan, Rost, Tom Strubberg and Heather Epple were named to the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, with Pickard remaining as chair.
Laberer, Soetebier, Strubberg, Sullivan, Epple and Doepke were named to the Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, with Laberer returning as chair.
“I made sure there was at least one person from each ward on the committee,” Schmuke said of the aldermanic committees. “Going through, I made sure that each alderman had no more than two assignments.”