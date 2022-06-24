An HVAC system replacement at Central Elementary School has been pushed back a year, but other changes are being considered for the campus.
In December 2021, the Union R-XI School District Board of Education agreed to hire Navigate Building Solutions, of St. Louis, as construction manager on the HVAC project, also committing to spending up to $1.5 million on the project. The board also hired True Engineering Group, which is based in Springfield with a Washington office, for $90,000 to handle engineering on the HVAC project.
The district hoped to do construction work on the HVAC project in summer 2022, but Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe told the board that ended up being impossible.
The district now plans to go out for bids in September, have the board approve it in October and have the HVAC system replaced in summer 2023. Estimates on the project are now between $1.6 million and $1.7 million.
“Because we had some challenges with lead time with mechanical equipment, we were running 24 weeks (behind), depending on what manufacturer we select, we were not able to do that project this summer,” Mabe told the board at its June 15 meeting.
The district also is looking at building an emergency storm shelter at Central. Mabe said that could double as an addition to the gymnasium or a library. Code requires the shelter to be large enough to have five square feet per occupant of the school and 10 square feet for occupants using wheelchairs. With 655 students and 70 staff members at Central, that requires a minimum size of 3,655 square feet for the shelter.
Any square footage taken up by furnishings cannot be counted toward that total, so Mabe said the shelter would realistically need to be a minimum of 4,569 square feet. The site behind the building is also large enough for the storm shelter.
The district also is in the process of selling modular classrooms at Central. Mabe said they have not been used the last two school years, after student capacity in the district’s buildings was increased with the opening of Prairie Dell Elementary School before the 2020-21 school year.
Union R-XI is looking at removing Central Elementary’s existing playground and building a new playground in a green space where the modular buildings now stand. The current playground is in the location where the district would like to build the storm shelter.
“When we moved the modulars out, we always talked about making that a green space,” Mabe said. “We did a cost estimate and, basically, the sale (of the modulars) and the cost of what the green space would be is about a wash.”
The current playground is 22 years old, Mabe said. Building the storm shelter on the site would allow it to be more easily tied in to the existing building.
The board authorized Mabe to look into the cost of adding a playground to the green space.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said he likes the idea of putting the shelter where the playground is currently located, because it is the best way to tie into the main building.
“That’s really about the only place it can go,” he said. “Otherwise they’d be leaving the building to go there when a tornado is coming, which wouldn’t make a lot of sense.”
Unlike the HVAC project, which must be done in the summer, the playground project would not interfere with school, so it can be done during the school year, Mabe said.