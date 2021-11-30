An investigation into possible illegal activity with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce is ongoing while the chamber’s board is getting closer to finding a new director.
Union Police Capt. Rick Neace said Monday he doesn’t know how long the investigation will take. “There’s a lot of information to go through,” he said.
Chamber board members notified Union police Oct. 13 about possible theft or fraudulent activity in at least two of the chamber’s accounts, Neace previously said. Detectives determined the chamber’s credit card had been used for personal items, and checks were possibly forged by a 37-year-old Union woman.
Police searched the woman’s home and the Union Chamber office and seized evidence, Neace said.
The woman, who was not named in the police department’s release, confessed to some of the allegations to officers during an Oct. 14 interview, including buying personal items and one forgery, Neace said.
No charges have been filed, Neace said. A report will be submitted to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker’s office once the investigation is complete.
The amount of money spent on personal items has not been released.
Former chamber Executive Director Amanda Egli was let go in the wake of the investigation.
The chamber has received about a dozen resumes for the executive director post, said board President Barbara Laberer. A hiring committee is expected to start interviews with job candidates next week.
Laberer estimates she has been working between 16 and 20 hours a week keeping the chamber running with help from other board members.
Among the challenges the board members faced were initially not having computers because police had seized them and not knowing passwords.
“There’s still some other obstacles we’re just trying to muddle through, but it will be OK,” said Laberer, who also is a Union alderman.
A Nov. 12 Facebook post from the chamber said it is seeking a “dynamic and creative” executive director to coordinate, manage and implement strategies for the chamber. The person in the “high profile” position should be a “self-starter” who works closely with “the Union area to promote local business as well as our community,” the post reads.
The full-time position pays between $35,000 and $45,000 annually, depending on qualifications.
The job’s responsibilities include coordinating chamber events and meetings, growing and retaining membership, representing the chamber at civic and community events, communicating with the media, budgeting and financial reporting, according to the job posting.