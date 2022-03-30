The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce recognized its membership anniversaries Saturday night at its 82nd annual banquet at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Those businesses who have been chamber members for 50-plus years which are part of the chamber’s Chairman’s Circle include: Altemueller Jewelry, Ameren Missouri-Union, Bank of Washington, Bill’s Imperial, Bleckman Machine & Supply, Brown’s Enterprises Inc., Chris Auffenberg Ford, City of Washington, Clemco Industries Corp., Droege’s Catering, East Central College, Elks Lodge No. 1559, Happy Apples Co., Hillermann Nursery & Florist, KLPW Radio-Broadcast Properties, Leo Straatmann Farm Service Inc., Mercy 4 Rivers, Mid-American Coaches Inc., Missourian Publishing Co., Modern Auto Co., Motor Appliance Corp., Office Supplies & Equipment Inc., Our Lady of Lourdes Parish & School, Parmentier Auto Body Inc., Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., Roettering Heating and Cooling, Schroeder Drugs, Sikich LLP (formerly Hochschild Bloom & Co.), Unnerstall and Unnerstall CPA, Unnerstall Oil Co., Walde Miller Orthodontic Specialists, Washington Monument Co. Inc. and WEG Transformers USA Inc.
Forty-year members include: Hoelscher & Bruns, John Hall Lumber Co. and Krakow Store & Restaurant.
Thirty-years members include: All Pro Supply, Cassette Electric, Spire Energy, Daniel G. Walde DDS.
Twenty-five year members include: Augusta Winery, Bennett Packaging, Country Manor Decorating, Imo’s Pizza, Obermark Optometry Inc. and Washington Historical Society.