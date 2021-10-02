There are an estimated 300-plus unfilled jobs in Washington, according to officials who work in job placement and employment agencies.
Mike King, franchise owner of the Express Employment Professionals agency, said the local labor force “is smaller than I’ve ever seen it.”
“It is upside down right now,” said King, who has worked in the industry for 20 years. “Staffing consultants like myself can remember a time when the lobby area had lines of people, when job fairs drew big crowds, but now that’s a thing of the past.”
Economic development leaders are pinning their hopes that a soon-to-be-launched advertising campaign will help attract new residents who have the skill sets necessary to fill those jobs.
“One of our goals is to help fill the workforce gap,” said Washington Community and Economic Director Sal Maniaci. He said nearly every industry, from manufacturing to food service, is suffering from an ongoing shortage of employees.
On Wednesday, the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals’ ambassador group announced they are seeking proposals from marketing firms who can help guide the outreach and recruitment program that will place advertising buys on television and social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Maniaci said the ambassadors group has been working behind the scenes for more than a year to privately raise the money to pay for the advertising campaign.
The Washington Civic Industrial Corporation, which is headed by Bank of Franklin County President Bob Dobsch, has contributed $9,000 to the campaign. To date, more than $15,000 has been raised. Attempts to reach Dobsch were unsuccessful.
Maniaci said the group hopes to raise an additional $10,000 or more. Those interested in donating can send checks with “Young Professionals” written on the memo line to the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, 323 W. Main St.
The ads feature footage from a variety of Washington events and daily life, aspects that Maniaci said he hopes showcase the “high quality of life people enjoy in Washington.” The 30-second and 15-second videos, which are themed as “Plan on Staying,” were produced by ShowMedia and Wilson Video. Maniaci said he was hopeful that at least five firms would submit proposals ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline, with the expected yearlong campaign to launch in December.
Proposals should be submitted via email to smaniaci@washmo.gov or mailed to 323 W. Main St. in Washington.
Maniaci said the firm selected will determine where the ads are aired, though they will likely be shown in cities with a high number of recent college and trade school graduates or communities hit by job losses.
One ad will likely air locally. It is an ad that highlights job opportunities in Washington in hopes of reaching those who commute outside of the county for work.
King said this kind of outreach could not come at a better time.
According to the state’s economic department, 58 percent of all Franklin County workers work outside of the county.
“We’ve always had people who have commuted to larger employers in St. Louis, but what is new is the sheer volume of folks who are commuting now. That number has grown and just accelerated over time,” King said. Those commuting workers also are more likely to ultimately decide to relocate closer to work, which King said has led to slower population growth in some regions of the county.
“We have to package ourselves as a unique place to live, which hopefully will get people to look at us,” King said.
This will be the second time in recent years that city leaders have tried to woo workers to Washington. In the 1990s, Maniaci said officials sent VHS tapes to chambers of commerce throughout the state and region promoting Washington.
He said the success of the new campaign will be measured by the number of hits on the website, washmo.org, and the filling of open job positions, among other metrics.
“As they move to Washington, there will be a lot of indirect ways that benefit the city,” Maniaci said. “These will be people who will be looking to join civic organizations, who will be supporting our small businesses. Even if they end up deciding to buy homes in New Haven or Union but work in Washington, then that is still a benefit to the city. It is still helping fill the workforce gap.”