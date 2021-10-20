After two years of cancellations, for a rainstorm in 2019 and a pandemic in 2020, pumpkins will again roll into downtown Washington next Saturday — literally, pumpkins will be rolled down the street during one of many activities at the Washington Chamber of Commerce 2021 Pumpkin Palooza.
The family-friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature games, activities, concessions and more. The Washington Public Library and Neighborhood Reads will offer storytimes, and new this year, Lollypop the Balloon Artist will be making inflatable animals.
“The intention always is to bring people downtown,” said Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the chamber. “We’re really proud of all the businesses we have down here. It’s a great area.”
The annual Halloween festival started in 2012 and has grown each year since. Favorite staple activities include a costume contest, a scavenger hunt in which around a dozen volunteers dress in costumes and hide downtown, and a pumpkin roll.
“Everybody has a different strategy on what kind of pumpkin will work best. Sometimes the little ones really get going. Sometimes the big ones take longer but then pick up speed,” Griesheimer said. “It’s so hard for me to decide where to look. It’s fun to watch the pumpkins rolling, but it’s a lot of fun to watch the people.”
Several people purchase their pumpkins on-site at the Washington Farmers’ Market that day, she said.
New to the docket this year is an expanded baking contest with three categories and three divisions — 12 and under, 13 and up and professionals — in each category. Participants can compete to make the best pumpkin pie, the best pumpkin anything-but-pie and the best decorated cookie.
In past years, the event has drawn as many as 1,000 people throughout the day, not counting the nearly 250 people who volunteer time either through the chamber or to host an activity station for a business, organization or church.
“There’s a lot of events and activities going on in the fall, so we go all the way from 10 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.) so people can come for a bit,” Griesheimer said. “If you want to spend five hours with us, you can, but you can pick and choose if there’s a specific thing you’re interested in.”