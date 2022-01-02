Candidate filing for April’s municipal elections has ended and ballots are set.
Pacific
Pacific will have quite a few contested races with multiple candidates in four out of the six races.
For mayor, there are two candidates: Herb Adams and Heather Filley.
Adams is the current Ward 2 alderman and has been serving as acting mayor since Mayor Steve Myers resigned in August.
Filley is president of the Pacific Park Board.
If elected, it wouldn’t be Adams’ first time as the city’s mayor. Adams has long been a figure in Pacific city government, serving as mayor from 1992 to 1998 and 2006 to 2014.
For Ward 1 aldermen, there is one candidate: Rick Presley. Because he has no challengers, Presley will replace Butch Frick, the current Ward 1 alderman, who did not file for reelection.
For Ward 2 alderman, James Cleeve and Stephen Flannery are running. Flannery ran for mayor in 2018, but lost. Whoever wins will take over for Adams, who has decided not to run for reelection in favor of seeking the mayoral position.
For Ward 3, incumbent Drew Stotler will face challenger Scott Lesh.
Stotler has represented Ward 3 on the Board of Aldermen since 2018 and is the spokesperson for Pacific Zoning Matters.
For city marshal, there are three candidates: incumbent Scott Melies, Andrew Whitman and Greg Hurst. City marshal serves as the city’s police chief, overseeing the Pacific Police Department.
Incumbent Debbie Kelley is the only candidate for city collector. She was appointed to that position in 2005, elected in 2006 and has held the position since.
St. Clair
St. Clair also has a few contested races.
For Ward 1 alderman, incumbent Cherie Counts will face challenger Charlene Sailing. Counts has represented St. Clair’s Ward 1 since 2020. Before that she held the position from 2005 to 2006 and 2008 to 2010.
Charlene Sailing is executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce.
In Ward 2, incumbent Amanda Sikes will face Kim Marler. Sikes is hoping to be elected to her third two-year term as aldermen. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2021, losing to current mayor Cozy Bailey.
There is only one candidate for St. Clair city marshal and that’s incumbent Mike Wirt.
New Haven
New Haven has three candidates in two races.
In Ward 1, Brenda Menke is challenging incumbent Tim Otten.
In Ward 2, Brad Zobrist was the only candidate to file.