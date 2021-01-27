There will be contested school board races in three of Franklin County’s 10 public school districts.
In the Washington School District, Spencer Nothum is challenging current Washington School District Board President John Freitag and director Kevin Blackburn, who both filed for re-election on the first day of candidate filing in December.
In the St. Clair School District, Tracey (Sindelar) Roberts is hoping to unseat either of the two incumbents who are running for re-election. The two incumbents are Craig Licklider and Robert Taylor.
In the Franklin County R-II School District near New Haven, Audrey Freitag is creating a three-way race for two seats on the school board as she challenges incumbents Amanda L. Yates and Dale Allen Borcherding.
In the following school districts, there are an equal number of candidates who have filed for the number of seats up for re-election: Union, Meramec Valley (Pacific), New Haven, Sullivan, Spring Bluff and Strain-Japan. Under state law, school boards can opt to not have a public election if there are an equal number of candidates and seats.
In Union, the candidates are Christy L. Eads and Matthew W. Borgmann, who are both incumbents.
In Pacific, the two candidates are incumbent school board members Mary Clasby-Agee and Dave Strong.
For the New Haven School District, the two candidates also are the two incumbents, Diane Gerling and James Eggers.
Other candidates are: Shannon Johanning and Tracy Ward, both incumbents with the Sullivan School District; Matthew Montee and Jared Schmidt, both incumbents with the Spring Bluff School District; and Krystal Hulsey and Amiee Jenkins, both incumbents with the Strain-Japan School District.
The election is scheduled for April 6, but could be rescheduled by the state depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Municipal elections last year were pushed back to June.
The voter registration deadline is March 10. Absentee voting will begin Feb. 23.
Attempts to reach the Lonedell School District regarding candidate filings were not successful as of press time.