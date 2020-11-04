State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, will get another two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Bailey won her race with 14,099 votes, 65 percent, to 7,440 votes, 35 percent for opponent John Kiehne, a Pacific Democrat.
The 110th District lies mostly in St. Louis County, but it does include a sliver of Franklin County, including the city of Pacific and the Labadie ZIP code. It was the only contested state legislative race on Tuesday’s ballot in Franklin County.
In the Franklin County portion of the district, Bailey won by a similar margin. Bailey had 2,275 votes, 65 percent, while Kiehne had 1,236 votes, 35 percent.
In her first race for the District 110 seat in 2018, Bailey finished with 10,715 votes, 62 percent, to Democrat Cody Kelley’s 6,327 votes, 33 percent.
Bailey filed five bills in her first legislative session in 2019, including one intended to find a funding mechanism for Bryce’s law.
The law would have established a process for charitable organizations to become scholarship-granting organizations for individuals, birth to age 21, diagnosed with autism, Down syndrome, Angelman syndrome, dyslexia or cerebral palsy.
Bailey earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Illinois University.
Additionally, she completed training with the Center for Self-Governance. Although she hadn’t previously held elected office, she served on the St. Louis Mortgage Bankers Board of Governors and the board of the St. Louis Tea Party Coalition.
As a local activist, Bailey participated in a movement to assist businesses in Ferguson that were affected by the unrest, joining the St. Louis Tea Party BUYcotts.
She was active in the movement to push then-State Sen. Eric Schmitt’s municipal court reform bill.
She also worked with Heritage Action for America to help form the Real Estate Sentinel Program. In 2016, she was awarded the Heritage Action Wall of Honor Award for her grassroots conservative efforts.
Bailey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Kiehne, a musician and small business owner, has been active in Democratic politics. He is treasurer for the Franklin County Democratic Central Committee and holds several other positions with party organizations.
Kiehne said his business has been decimated by the coronavirus, and he has lost friends to the disease. He said the pandemic also impacted his ability to campaign in person.
“I know Dottie was knocking on doors, but Dottie is very opinionated that coronavirus is overblown,” he said.
In 2018, Kiehne ran unsuccessfully for the District 26 seat held by Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan. Schatz won with 53,507 votes, 64 percent, to Kiehne’s 30,237 votes, 36 percent.
Kiehne said not to be surprised to see him run for office again.
“I am going to be doing more,” he said. “I have other plans.”