More than 40 people gathered Friday morning outside of the Washington Public Safety Building, standing alongside the officers of the Washington Police Department, to watch a solemn tradition unfold: the presentation of colors by the honor guard, the melancholy sound of bagpipes and the stark realization that 20 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in America in the past two weeks.
“The difficulty of this job is increasing on a daily basis,” said Jason Gibson, who serves as a school resource officer and as chaplain for the department. “The reality is that it could be any one of us on any given day.”
To date, 125 police officers and law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty this year, according to National Officer Down Memorial Page, a nationwide database of police officers killed in the line of duty, which uses press reports and publicly available documents to compile its statistics.
Among those killed this year was Stockton, California, police officer Jimmy Inn, who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic assault call. Inn, a six-year veteran of the police force, was killed May 11, according to the memorial page.
Inn’s story was shared by Gibson on Friday morning.
“Today is about remembering the lives of those lost, taken in the line of duty,” Gibson said.
In 2020, approximately 362 officers were killed in the line of duty. Since 2010, 1,990 police officers and law enforcement personnel have been killed in the line of duty, including 1,191 officers in the past five years. Since the nationwide database began being compiled, the memorial page has records of 24,883 law enforcement officers being killed in the line of duty.
Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee said he prays for his officers daily, hoping that his department will never suffer the loss of one of its own in the line of duty.
“Law enforcement is a unique profession. Each day you face crisis, each day you face evil, and as police officers you are committed to going toward the danger,” Menefee said. “When others run away from the danger, you run toward it.”
Among those in attendance at Friday’s ceremony, which was punctuated by the playing of “Amazing Grace” by a bagpiper, was Carol Meehan, of Washington.
“It was just very touching,” Meehan said. She said attended the service out of respect for the memory of the St. Louis city police and firemen that she knew who died in the line of duty.
After the ceremony, Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said she believed the events of the past year have been a “wake-up call” for many about the importance of police and the dangers they face.
“It is unbelievable (that 20 officers have died in the past two weeks). Simply unbelievable,” Lucy said. “I think we all realize that police officers never know what they are going to encounter when they step out their door. ... I can’t imagine what our officers go through each day, but they are so dedicated and ready to serve our city.”
Lucy said she hoped the officers in attendance, who wore their ceremonial dress uniforms, left Friday’s service reminded of the support they have among members of the community.
“They are truly loved and supported in our community. There is a tremendous amount of support for law enforcement here,” Lucy said. “I want them to know that.”