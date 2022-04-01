East Central College recently announced a partnership with Central Methodist University to offer students the ability to earn a bachelor’s of science in respiratory therapy on ECC’s campus in Union.
Starting the second semester of a student’s sophomore year in the health science pathway at ECC, the student will dual enroll in virtual respiratory therapy coursework offered by CMU with the credits transferring back to ECC for the associate degree requirements.
“That way, (students) don’t have to drive — they don’t have to physically move to Fayette to finish their bachelor’s degree,” said ECC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Robyn Walter.
The agreement with CMU is different from other recent articulation agreements with universities, like the one ECC signed in February with the University of Missouri, which guarantees a streamlined path for students to enroll in classes on MU’s campus in Columbia for two years to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems after earning an associate degree at East Central.
Students will have to go to CMU’s Columbia location occasionally — “a couple times a semester,” according to Walter — to participate in weekend lab sessions with their instructor and peers from other schools.
The students also will complete more frequent clinicals in Franklin County, at Mercy Hospital Washington, Missouri Baptist in Sullivan or Phelps County Regional Medical Center, Walter said. While studying alongside experienced respiratory therapists, a touring clinical lab coordinator from CMU will make rounds to check in on the students’ practical progress.
“Having a partnership where it potentially increases enrollment benefits everybody,” Walter said. “So that is one piece of it. I think the bigger overarching piece is in our guided pathways, creating opportunities for students, and adding new additional programs.”
The memorandum of understanding was drafted in late February and the colleges are planning to receive initial accreditation in May 2023. An initial cohort of five students from ECC and 20 others from four other community colleges in Missouri will be admitted that fall.