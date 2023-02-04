Central playground

A rendering of Hutchinson's plan for the Central Elementary School playground.

 Union R-XI School District

The Union R-XI Board of Education approved an agreement for a new playground at Central Elementary School at its Jan. 18 meeting.

The district is paying Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis, $445,217 after the company was selected through a cooperative purchasing agreement. The agreement allows the district to select a state-approved vendor without going through a bid process.

