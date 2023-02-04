The Union R-XI Board of Education approved an agreement for a new playground at Central Elementary School at its Jan. 18 meeting.
The district is paying Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake St. Louis, $445,217 after the company was selected through a cooperative purchasing agreement. The agreement allows the district to select a state-approved vendor without going through a bid process.
District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe previously said the total cost is expected to exceed $500,000 when other aspects of the project, like what Union R-XI is paying Navigate Building Solutions, its owners representative on building projects, are added. Navigate, of Brentwood, will receive $39,400 for its services, including handling the design and bid documents, as well as oversight of construction and maintaining warranties.
Central Principal Claire Heaton and her team worked to come up with components for the playground, Mabe said.
While Mabe has described the playground as one for “all abilities” of children between ages 5 and 12, board Vice President Karen Tucker questioned if the playground has enough for children with disabilities to do “without them having to just sit on the playground and watch everybody else.”
Mabe said the poured rubber surface of the playground, instead of mulch, as well as one of the swings, will be useful to kids with disabilities.
“The way it is constructed there will be a little bit of mulch in that area because of cost, but we do have that pour and play to get to that swing,” he said.
The playground will also have Americans With Disabilities Act accessible activities on its first level, Heaton said.
Central Elementary will also have its existing playground equipment, board member Matt Borgmann pointed out. “This is truly an addition to what we have,” he said.
Hutchinson is the same vendor that built the playground at Washington’s new Southpoint Elementary School.
Officials with Navigate previously said the playground is expected to be constructed in summer 2023, around the same time a new HVAC system is installed at Central.