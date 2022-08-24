The replacement of the heating and cooling system at Central Elementary School in Union will cost significantly more than originally expected.
The Union R-XI School District Board of Education unanimously approved paying Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville, $2.3 million at its Aug. 17 meeting. Bales was the low bidder out of four companies, beating out Integrated Facility Services, of Fenton, which bid $2.7 million.
“Some projects struggle to get a bid, so the fact that we received four, we are very blessed for that to happen,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said before the board voted to approve the bid.
In December 2021, Mabe said he was “hopeful” for bids for the HVAC system to be around $1.5 million.
Cory Bextermueller, the district’s point of contact with Navigate Building Solutions, which Union R-XI previously hired as its representative on the project, told the board that added design and efficiency drove up costs.
Bales is using Rehagen Heating & Cooling Inc., of Westphalia, for HVAC work on the project, which makes up $1.8 million of its cost. Bextermueller said Rehagen is paying $95 per hour in wage rates, $30 per hour less than the other three bidders.
Rehagen also said it can do the work in five, eight-hour days per week, while another bidder said it would take 6, 10-hour days a week to complete the project, which is expected to take place in summer 2023, Bextermueller said.
“I would be extremely concerned with that, if I didn’t know Rehagen,” he said.
Bextermueller is wrapping up a project with Rehagen in the Osage County R-II School District that he said is similar to the Central Elementary HVAC system.
“The numbers worked out, and we understood why the difference was there,” Bextermueller said. “It wasn’t a shock to us anymore.”
The project cost increased for several reasons, including making the building more energy efficient and issues Navigate, of St. Louis, saw in the design process at Central Elementary, Bextermueller said. That includes rooms that did not have ventilation or air supply.
“I think they may have been storage rooms at one time and converted,” he said. “The cafeteria and gymnasium used to be on one unit. Those have very different needs. We’ve split those into two separate units, so you can control those individually. ... These were changes that did add up, but we felt they were necessary.”
The district had 18 contractors attend a meeting before bids were made on July 25, Mabe said.
“This was a very well attended pre-bid, a lot of interest,” he said. “That was a good thing.”
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman told Bextermueller that Navigate did a similar job to what it did on the $27 million Proposition Wildcats bond package, which included the construction of Prairie Dell Elementary School.
“You’re saving us money and getting a better job done at the same time,” he said. “I’m glad we’re working together.”
The school board also will have a tax levy hearing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administration building at 21 Progress Parkway in Union. Union R-XI is proposing a total levy of $3.84 per $100 property tax valuation. That includes $2.79 for operations and $1.05 for debt service.
The $3.84 total has been the same since 2016.