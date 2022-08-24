Central modulars removed
Buy Now
Missourian photo/Geoff Folsom

The replacement of the heating and cooling system at Central Elementary School in Union will cost significantly more than originally expected.

The Union R-XI School District Board of Education unanimously approved paying Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville, $2.3 million at its Aug. 17 meeting. Bales was the low bidder out of four companies, beating out Integrated Facility Services, of Fenton, which bid $2.7 million.

Tags