he recently opened Franklin County Family Resource Center has a new tenant.
The Center for Behavioral Health at the University of Missouri-St. Louis recently started seeing patients at the resource center in the former Clark-Vitt Elementary School in Union. It is one of 11 agencies housed in or moving to the facility, which is owned by the Franklin County Community Resource Board.
The resource board funds evaluations conducted at the Center for Behavioral Health for children age 19 and under, making them free to families. The agency’s 20 psychologists, who split their time between the Center for Behavioral Health’s Union, West County and UMSL locations, evaluate the patients and diagnose what further services are needed.
Although the Center for Behavioral Health has been seeing children in schools in Franklin County since 2016, having its own office allows it to be more accessible, said Gregory Dahl, the Center for Behavioral Health’s grants manager. The center performed psychological evaluations on 25 Franklin County children in 2020, which was lower than the 30 to 40 normally seen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the program grows, we’re trying to expand our reach in Franklin County,” Dahl said. “We’re doing a lot of outreach. It’s been difficult during the pandemic.”
The center plans to start with one employee based full time in Union and is interviewing for that position now. Other employees will split time between the agency’s West County and UMSL locations.
The center provides in-depth psychological evaluations for some of the highest-need youth, said Annie Foncannon, executive director of the community resource board.
“They provide clarification on diagnosis and treatment suggestions that all of the partner organizations rely on to administer the appropriate modalities of treatment,” she said.
The Center for Behavioral Health accepts referrals from schools, case workers and other community agencies and mental health providers and will make referrals to some of the other agencies in the building, Dahl said.
Children spend six to eight hours being evaluated at the facility. They are tested and interviewed, along with family members and people they deal with at school.
Patient navigators meet with the client to get feedback on the testing results, then go over next steps and any barriers to aftercare services, Dahl said. They will connect them with therapists and help them over the long term.
Along with the Community Resource Board and Center for Behavioral Health, other agencies now in the Family Resource Center are Saint Louis Counseling, Lawler Counseling, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, Compass Health and The Foster Closet. Foncannon said Family Futures of Missouri, Every Child’s Hope, Advancement Treatment and Recovery and Preferred Family Healthcare are still to come.