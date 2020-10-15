If you haven’t filled out the 2020 U.S. Census, you still have time.
The last day for an internet-response to the 2020 census is today, Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii time or 9 a.m. on Oct. 16 in Franklin County.
If you are responding by mail, paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15.
If completing the census by phone, call 844-330-2020 for English-speaking enumerators or 844-468-2020 for Spanish-speaking enumerators. Enumerators, or trained census takers, will be available until 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
“Today is your last chance to complete the census. Please don’t miss your chance to shape our communities future for the next 10 years,” said Sherri Klekamp, who has been helping lead Washington’s grassroots effort to bolster the city’s response to the decennial counting of America.
The census is a data collection of the U.S. population that’s administered every 10 years, it’s used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how much federal funding communities will receive for roads, schools, housing and social services.
In a report from federal officials, if there is a 1 percent undercount in the 2020 census, Missouri-based federally funded programs could see a collective reduction in funding of more than $1,300 per year for the next 10 years.
Missouri’s response rate to the current census of 65.7 percent is down slightly from the last census when 67.5.
Franklin County’s response rate as of mid-morning on Oct. 15 is 72.6 percent, which is higher than the 2010 response rate of 71.3 percent.
Of the county’s response, 50.6 percent of responses came through the online portal.
While Franklin County ranks seventh in the state for highest response rate, other counties including nearby counties like Gasconade, Washington, Crawford and Montgomery have seen its response rates fall below the 2010 levels.
In Gasconade, 57 percent of residents have responded to the census, which is down from 61.2 percent a decade prior. For Washington County, 48.7 percent have responded compared to 54.3 percent in 2010. In nearby Montgomery County, 55.4 percent of residents have responded compared to the 63.7 response rate in 2010. Crawford County’s response is down more than 6 percent from the 2010 census when 60.1 percent of residents responded.
While these response rates are low, they pale in comparison to the low response rates in some of Missouri’s more rural counties in the Ozarks and along the Missouri-Arkansas border.
In 2010, Hickory County had a response rate of 46,7 percent. According to the Census Bureau, Hickory County’s response rate is down 22 percent compared to 2010. The current response rate for the county, which is near the Lake of the Ozarks, is 24.7 percent.
Other counties with significant differences in response rates are a cluster of six counties near the state’s Arkansas border: Carter County, down 23.6 percent; Shannon County, down 21.5 percent; Oregon County, down 19 percent; Ripley County, down 17.9 percent; Wayne County, down 14.7 percent; and Reynolds County, down 9.9 percent.
Within Franklin County, some cities such as Washington, New Haven, Parkway, Union and others, have increased their response rate over the 2010 census.
The city with the highest response rate in Franklin County is Washington, with a response rate of 78.8 percent. The city’s response rate is currently ranked as 80th highest response rate in the state, tied with Weldon Springs. Washington’s response to the 2010 census was 76.5 percent.
The next highest response rate within the county is New Haven, which has a response rate of 77.8 percent. New Haven’s response rate is tied with Valley Park and Gordonville with the 90th best response rate in the state. In 2010, New Haven’s response rate was 73.8 percent.
Parkway has a response of 75.7 percent compared to 59.5 percent in 2010.
Union’s response to the 2020 census is 74.9 percent, which is up from 70.8 percent in 2010. Pacific has a response rate of 73.9 percent, which is up from 68.7 percent in 2010.
Some communities in Franklin County have watched as their response rates have plateaued and narrowly fallen short of the 2010 response rate.
Those communities include: St. Clair, 64.9 percent, down 7.2 percent from 2010; Sullivan, 68.2 percent, down 2.1 percent from 2010; Leslie, 53.4 percent, down 1.3 percent from 2010.
Other communities in Franklin County with lower than 2010 response rates are: Oak Grove Village, 56.6 percent, Gerald, 60.5 percent, down 7.9 percent; Berger, 66.7 percent, down 7.7 percent; Miramiguoa Park, 52.1 percent, down 7.6 percent;
To fill out the census you can go visit www.2020Census.gov.