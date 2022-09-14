Jason Stanfield, organizer of the 2022 VFW Celtic Festival, is still tallying the numbers but said this year’s event drew a much bigger crowd and triple the revenue compared with last year’s inaugural event.
“I’d say we had well over a thousand people attend,” said Stanfield, who is post commander for VFW Post 2661, which hosted the event to benefit veterans.
The event featured several Scottish clans, organizations for people with similar Scottish heritage, that used the event as a time to get together and celebrate their ancestry. Stanfield said the clans “were all impressed with the way we were honoring the culture.”
Scott Sinclair, who belongs to Clan Sinclair, and Fred Hume, who belongs to Clan Hume, are regulars at Celtic festivals and other Scottish heritage events and both said Saturday’s event was one of the best they’ve seen.
“It’s just fun to be around people that appreciate the Scottish ancestry, and tell Scottish stories and know something about the battles,” said Sinclair, who is president of Clan Sinclair.
The Celtic Festival featured Irish dancing, Celtic music, food and beverages, shepherd dog demonstrations, log throwing and armored knight combat demonstrations.
“All of our entertainers are always extremely popular,” Stanfield said, adding that the armored knight combat, the Irish dancers and one of the musical groups, 3 Pints Gone, were some of the favorites.
Among the performers was The Shamrock Irish Dancers, a Rolla-based dance performance company, which showcased hard-shoe and soft-shoe dancing, two forms of Irish dance, as well as props.
“This was a super audience,” said Rosanne Emmett, director of the Shamrock Irish Dancers. “We love coming to the Celtic Festival. This is probably one of our favorites of the year. This crowd is great.”
Another fan favorite at the Celtic Festival was the St. Louis Legion of Honor, a group that does armed combat using swords and axes while wearing medieval-style armor.
One of the fighters, Patrick Allbright, came from Columbus, Indiana, to compete alongside the St. Louis Legion of Honor. He said it’s a very physical and difficult sport.
“It is claustrophobic at first,” Allbright said. “And it’s very hot. ... If it’s 100 degrees out here it’s probably like 150 under this helmet.”
He said each set of armor weighs around 70 to 80 pounds. “Mine’s a little on the extreme,” he said, “I’m at 110 pounds.”
And underneath they are wearing a winter coat and winter pants. This gives them enough padding to be able to take the blows of a sword or ax.