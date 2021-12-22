Toni Cavin said she can’t wait to open her new business in June in the historic Waterworks Building along Washington’s riverfront.
“It is essentially going to be a welcome center for Washington, but I’m not calling it that because we already have a visitor’s center,” Cavin said Monday evening during a meeting with the Washington Historic Preservation Commission. Members of the commission praised Cavin’s plans for the building.
“There is a definite need for something like this. The tourism center at the train station isn’t open every day and has limited hours,” said Carolyn Witt, chair of the historic preservation commission.
The commission approved plans to renovate the historic structure, which was constructed in 1888 and has been vacant for several years following the closure of the prior tenant, an antique store. The building stands in the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park.
“When people first come to Washington, they head to the river. Everybody always wants to see the riverfront, especially people who are not from around here. I just feel we need something there to help showcase all that our community has to offer,” said Cavin, who plans to name her business WashMo On The Go. Plans call for it to be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
She said the store will feature items from area businesses while also promoting the city’s trails, the nearby Missouri River and the city’s connection to the railroad industry.
Among the 17 businesses and individuals agreeing to have items on display at WashMo On The Go are Neighborhood Reads, Missouri Meerschaum, the Iron Spike Model Train Museum and Revolution Cycles. Renowned artists Jim Peters and Gary Lucy also have agreed to have prints and postcards promoting Washington on display and available for purchase.
“I will also have a zither on loan from the historical society,” Cavin said. “I want to make sure to have a little bit of everything that represents Washington.”
In addition to the retail space, Cavin said she also is envisioning a “hands-on” children’s museum occupying part of the space, and she plans to have a 5,000-gallon aquarium installed in the building, which would feature fish found in Missouri’s rivers.
“I also have a metal sculptor who is going to build me a replica of the old bridge that I can put across the top of the aquarium,” she said.
The Washington City Council approved a five-year lease, which has the option to be extended for an additional five years. Cavin will pay $34,152 a year in rent for the first year of the lease in addition to a $1,000 deposit. Cavin’s rent will increase each year based on any increases in the cost of living for the St. Louis metro region as determined by the Consumer Price Index and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“What Toni has planned is an excellent use for the building, providing an incubator for retail businesses,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. “We are very excited about the potential of this.”
Cavin also owns Vino di Lafayette, an open-air wine garden in downtown Washington.
Before she moves into the Waterworks Building, the historic property will see some major renovations.
Steve Strubberg, with S-K Contractors, shared some details of the planned renovation with the historic preservation commission, including tuckpointing the exterior of the building, capping the chimney, refurbishing the exterior doors, replacing several windows on the main floor, and painting the wood trim around the doors and windows.
The company was selected from four companies that bid on the project. S-K Contractors’ bid was $426,400.
The renovations are being financed with some funds from the capital improvement sales tax revenue and funds from the downtown tax increment financing district, known as a TIF, according to City Administrator Darren Lamb.