Cattlemen's Association fundraiser for Adam Sullentrup
Ralph Scheer of the Franklin County Cattlemen's Association serves ribeye steak sandwiches to Donna Fuse of Washington, right, and Donna Temple of Labadie at the cattlemen's association's fundraiser event on Friday, May 12. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward assisting Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup and his family during his recovery after being severely wounded in a shooting in March.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley.

The Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association hosted a fundraiser Friday for Officer Adam Sullentrup of the Hermann Police Department at Orscheln Farm & Home in Washington, and by all accounts the event was a success, surpassing expectations.

“In years past, we’d done a benefit for the Honor Flight, and so Honor Flight was not going to have flights anymore,” said Ken Bolte, secretary of the cattlemen’s association. “And so we were looking for a community involvement kind of a situation where we could help out.”