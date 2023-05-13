The Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association hosted a fundraiser Friday for Officer Adam Sullentrup of the Hermann Police Department at Orscheln Farm & Home in Washington, and by all accounts the event was a success, surpassing expectations.
“In years past, we’d done a benefit for the Honor Flight, and so Honor Flight was not going to have flights anymore,” said Ken Bolte, secretary of the cattlemen’s association. “And so we were looking for a community involvement kind of a situation where we could help out.”
Bolte said that Mike Koch, one of the cattlemen’s association’s board members, suggested a fundraiser for Sullentrup. Officer Sullentrup is recovering after being severely wounded in a shooting at a Casey’s convenience store in Hermann in March that also claimed the life of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith.
Kenneth Simpson of Steelville faces multiple felony charges in connection with the shootings, including first-degree murder, with a preliminary hearing set for May 26.
“We’ve had an exceptional run today,” said Koch, who was also assisting with the fundraiser Friday. He added that they had planned to feed 850 people but had already served more than 1,000 with over an hour left to go.
The event, which the cattlemen’s association was also hosting in recognition of May being National Beef Month, was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Bolte said they might not be able to last that long.
“We’re kind of pinched on getting enough steaks,” he said. “So we’re getting to the point where we might not make it to 6 o’clock because we might run out of steaks. We went to New Haven and we went over to Marthasville and we went to Schnucks here in town and got kind of what they had, and so hopefully we’re going to make it to the end.”
Although hamburgers and cheeseburgers were also on the menu, ribeye steak sandwiches were a favorite item of many people stopping by the fundraiser. Those included Donna Temple of Labadie and Donna Fuse of Washington, who have “been friends forever,” according to Fuse, and have also been longtime supporters of the police and other first responders.
“My grandson is a volunteer firefighter,” Fuse said.
“I’ve always supported the police and firemen,” she added. “I just think they do a great job.”
Temple similarly stressed the importance of backing law enforcement.
“We love the police. We need the police, I don’t care what the country says,” she said. “We cannot do without them. We are not a society without the support of the police.”
When a tragedy like the shootings in Hermann happens, Temple said, it becomes even more important for the community to stand with law enforcement.
“We need to come together and support the families,” she said.
Noting that the local community was doing exactly that on Friday, with 250 to 300 steaks ordered in advance and a line stretching down the street at times during the day, Bolte echoed Temple and Fuse’s sentiment.
“We’ve got our sign up there, ‘Blue Lives Matter,’” Bolte said, “so we support our first responders, police, veterans and everything else.”