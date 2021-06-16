A Catawissa woman is facing multiple criminal charges after being arrested by the Washington Police Department in connection to a string of burglaries and thefts that occurred in late May.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker has charged Heather M. Knipe, 38, with one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor stealing. Additional charges might still be filed, as more information has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review, according to a press release from the police department.
In the press release, Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the Washington Police Department received multiple reports of burglaries and stealing throughout the night and into the afternoon of May 27.
One of the reported burglaries happened in the 300 block of State Street and one in the 500 block of Fremont.
Additional theft reports were also received in the surrounding area, including items stolen from a motor vehicle, items stolen from the back porch of a residence, items stolen from the yard of a private residence and items stolen from the yard and shed of another residence.
A witness to one of the burglaries was able to provide a physical description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. This information led to a person of interest, according to the press release.
On June 15, officers contacted the person of interest in regards to another theft investigation. This theft occurred in the 4000 block of South Point Road, where a business manager reported a subject who had committed recent thefts of merchandise had returned to their business.
Officers who responded to the scene made contact with the subject, who was seen leaving the business and driving a vehicle that matched the description provided by the witness.
Officers arrested the suspect, later identified as Knipe.
In their press release, Washington police officials said Knipe confessed to the burglaries and that items from one of the burglaries were recovered from her vehicle. An item stolen from the business on South Point Road was also recovered.
Knipe, who is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 bond, is scheduled to appear before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley Williams in court on Thursday, June 17.
In 2017, Knipe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stealing charge. She was ordered to pay a $150 fine.